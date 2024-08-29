عربي


Kuwait FM Offers Condolences On Former Lebanese PM

8/29/2024 3:05:11 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya offered on Thursday his condolences over the death of former Lebanese Prime Minister and former advisor at the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Dr. Saleem Al-Huss.
While signing the condolence book at the Lebanese embassy in Kuwait, Al-Yahya expressed sincere condolences to the Lebanese government and people over the passing away of Dr. Al-Huss. (end)
