Kuwait FM Offers Condolences On Former Lebanese PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya offered on Thursday his condolences over the death of former Lebanese Prime Minister and former advisor at the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Dr. Saleem Al-Huss. While signing the condolence at the Lebanese embassy in Kuwait, Al-Yahya expressed sincere condolences to the Lebanese and people over the passing away of Dr. Al-Huss. (end) gta

