Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Announced The 2024 Interim Results

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Fuyao Glass Group Co., Ltd. Announced the 2024 Interim Results



Highlights for the First Half of 2024

- On a consolidated basis, revenue was RMB18,339.730 million, representing an increase of 22.01% as compared with the corresponding period last year, which was above the level of the industry growth;

- attributable to owners of the Company was RMB3,498.318 million, representing an increase of 23.36% as compared with the corresponding period last year;

- per share was RMB1.34, representing an increase of 22.94% as compared with the corresponding period last year.

HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (“Fuyao Glass” or“the Company”; Stock Code: 600660, 3606) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (“Reporting Period”).

Seizing market opportunities, securing robust growth in both revenue and profits

In the first half of 2024, as the global economic growth slowly recovered, the international situation was complex and volatile, and the geopolitical conflicts intensified, the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain still be challenged. China's automobile industry showed growth in key economic indicators along with the trade-ins and the introduction of local supporting policies. According to the statistics released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, automobile production volume and sales volume from January to June 2024 amounted to 13.891 million units and 14.047 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.9% and 6.1%, respectively.

The Company seized market opportunities, leading manufacturing upgrades through technological innovation, while enhancing efficiency with digital upgrades. High-quality development steadily advanced, and profitability has further improved. During the Reporting Period, the Company, on a consolidated basis, realized revenue of RMB18,339.730 million, representing an increase of 22.01% as compared with the corresponding period last year, which was above the level of the industry growth; realized profit before tax of RMB4,125.070 million, representing an increase of 24.27% as compared with the corresponding period last year; realized profit for the Reporting Period attributable to owners of the Company of RMB3,498.318 million, representing an increase of 23.36% as compared with the corresponding period last year; and realized earnings per share of RMB1.34, representing an increase of 22.94% as compared with the corresponding period last year.

During the Reporting Period, the Company's profit before tax increased by 24.27% as compared with the corresponding period last year. Excluding the losses from foreign exchange and the reduced investment revenue resulting from Taiyuan Jinnuo Industry Co., Ltd.'s termination of provisions pertaining to the transfer of the remaining 24% equity interest in Fuyao Group Beijing Futong Safety Glass Co., Ltd. , the profit before tax increased by 59.96% as compared with the corresponding period last year.

Enhancing comprehensive competitiveness with outstanding performance of high value-added products

During the Reporting Period, the Company carried out work according to the Group's business strategy centered on“continuously creating values for customers” with the market-oriented approach, the support of technological innovation and the protection by standardised management, to ensure the improvement of the comprehensive competitiveness of the Company.

In terms of product quality, the Company conducted strict quality control at every stage, from product design, procurement of raw materials, production and manufacturing to finished product warehousing, thus ensuring the quality and reliability of its products and effectively preventing and controlling quality issues.

In terms of supply, the Company improved global supply assurance capability. And it planned and laid out a comprehensive global supply system in advance according to industry trends; the Company also continuously innovated and optimized the production process, shortening the time from product input to warehousing, building flexible and agile production capabilities to ensure the global delivery and capacity, achieving mutual achievements and growth with the automobile industry.

In terms of innovation capability development, the Company has continuously increased innovation efforts in technology, management and other areas. The proportion of high value-added products such as intelligent panoramic skylight glass, dimmable glass, head-up display glass, ultra-insultating glass, lightweight ultra-thin glass, coated heatable glass, tempered laminated glass has continued to grow, rising by 4.82 percentage points compared to the corresponding period last year, reflecting their value.

In terms of sales, the Company always put customer needs first, insisted on rapid response and efficient service, established a high level of trust with customers, focused on creating value for customers, and built Fuyao's sales organization, thus improving its sales management capabilities, increasing market expansion efforts and broadening sales channels.

In terms of team building, the Company adhered to the people-oriented principle, ensured competitive employees' benefits, promoted the humanities construction of Fuyao and established good discipline and work style, and built a more active and efficient international team.

The Company stated:“The global economy will remain tough in the second half of 2024, and economic growth will continue to be confronted with multiple risks and challenges. In this regard, Fuyao will be prudent in every step of its operation: to strictly control the quality of products and new product development in all aspects, refine work process, make good use of the 'one-vote veto system for quality', and further create a good quality culture, form the work atmosphere where everyone cares about and values quality; to continues to optimize the Company's production process, and establish agile management and flexible production mechanisms so as to ensure the global delivery and service, as well as high quality development while expanding its business scale; to continue to strengthen technological innovation, increase investment in R&D, accelerate the speed of R&D, promote product upgrades, and enhance Fuyao's core competitiveness, with the focus on new materials, new processes, new technologies and cross-disciplinary cooperation; to enhance digital construction by digitizing operations, creating digital platforms, and making platforms intelligent and practically applicable, and ensure that data from various areas of the actual business process is transparent, shared, understandable, and useful, thereby leveraging the efficiency of digitization; to continue to play a leading role in sales, establish an all-round sales management mechanism, make efforts in multiple markets at home and abroad, expand new customers, stabilize regular customers, optimize the level of service, improve customer satisfaction and enhance corporate competitiveness; to continuously increase efforts in talent cultivation, train professionals in new technologies, management, automation, digitization and internationalization, implement staff development, strengthen organizational effectiveness, and improve corporate image and brand value.”

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Established in 1987 in Fuzhou, China, Fuyao Group (Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.) is a large multinational conglomerate specialising in automotive safety glass, which was listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1993 (A-share code: 600660) and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015 (H-share code: 3606), forming an“A+H” model with both domestic and overseas capital platforms.

The Company is principally engaged in providing total solutions of safety glass and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles, including design, manufacture and sale of automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, vehicle window trims and provision of relevant services. The business model of the Company is globalized research and development, design, manufacture, distribution and after-sales services. Adhering to its brand development strategy of maintaining an industry-leading position in technology and quickly responding to market changes, the Company works with its customers on product design, manufacturing and rendering of services, focuses on improving its business ecological chain and responds to the ever-changing demand of customers systematically, professionally and rapidly, thus creating value for its customers.