CONSTRUCTION INCLUSION WEEK LAUNCHES 2024 CURRICULUM & PLANNING RESOURCES Industry-Wide Initiative: October 14-18, 2024

Construction Inclusion Week curriculum is live and features new content, planning guide, and an Installations and Activity Guide.

- Ray SedeyNATIONWIDE, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Inclusion Week curriculum is live and features new content, planning guide, and an Installations and Activity Guide. These offerings support contractors, architects, engineers, associations, service providers, and suppliers to advance inclusion and belonging within their organizations. Construction Inclusion Week 2024 arrives at a crucial time for the built environment, with continued demands for inclusive and diverse workplaces. According to the National Center for Construction Education and Research, 41% of the current construction workforce plans to retire by 2031; the industry faces a significant challenge in attracting and retaining new talent. A collective focus on creating inclusive environments is essential for replacing this retiring workforce and expanding it to meet growing demands across all disciplines-construction, architecture, engineering, and beyond.Occurring October 14-18, 2024, each day of Construction Inclusion Week concentrates on a theme: commitment and accountability, belonging, supplier diversity, workplace culture, and community engagement.“The construction, architecture and engineering industries rely on a skilled and talented workforce,” says Ray Sedey, Construction Inclusion Week 2024 Chair and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.“To continue to deliver on our promises to build the infrastructure and spaces our communities need, we must also deliver on our promise to offer an inclusive and welcoming workplace for the industry. This is how we will continue to attract and retain the best people for the work we do. Construction Inclusion Week offers us new ways to commit to creating a great place to work for everyone.”2024 CURRICULUM & RESOURCESThe 2024 curriculum introduces a new Toolbox Talks: concise, targeted lessons aligned with various levels of inclusion and belonging within organizations. The levels ensure that each company can engage with the material in a way best suited to its current operations. A complimentary assessment is available to help define the most applicable curriculum level. Participating firms can also use the evaluation beyond the week-long initiative for continued strategy planning and process integration.There is no cost for participation and firms serving the built environment are invited to register by signing up online: .CONTENT: Each Toolbox Talk aligns with a daily theme, offering tailored lesson content, practical discussion questions, and actionable takeaways for beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. This approach allows teams to integrate principles of inclusion and belonging into their operations, no matter where they are on their journey. Other resources include an online glossary of terms. Additional content launching in September includes short-form daily videos.REGIONAL EVENTS:In addition to the curriculum content, Construction Inclusion Week is targeting the entire built environment by hosting regional networking events in three key markets prior to the week-long initiative: Kansas City, MO (September 10); Baltimore, MD (September 18); and Los Angeles, CA (September 24). These regional events provide an opportunity to learn about deploying the curriculum and network with other firms.NEW PLANNING RESOURCES: INSTALLATIONS & ACTIVITY GUIDENew for 2024 is the Installations and Activity Guide, a comprehensive resource providing inspiration and instructions for visual and experiential installations and a range of customizable activities. The guide offers ideas for activations and activities, highlighting the importance of inclusion, which applies to different team sizes, locations, and organizational needs. These curated ideas help participating firms progress toward a more inclusive workplace by provoking thought, encouraging dialogue, and inspiring actionable steps.INDUSTRY-WIDE IMPACT: ADDRESSING WORKFORCE SHORTAGES AND FEDERAL GOALSOver 50% of Engineering News-Record's Top 50 Construction Firms are registered or sponsoring Construction Inclusion Week, reflecting the industry's continued prioritization of inclusion initiatives. By fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging, we can draw from a wider talent pool, which is crucial for addressing the workforce shortage. This focus also aligns with federal objectives, such as the Million Women in Construction initiative , which aims to bring one million women into the construction workforce. A more diverse and inclusive industry benefits all sectors of the built environment, enhancing productivity, innovation, and safety on projects.Sponsorship Opportunities for 2024: Construction Inclusion Week continues to provide opportunities for firms to demonstrate their commitment to inclusion and belonging further, thereby contributing to a more welcoming construction industry:. Ambassador Sponsorship ($5,000): Offers high-level recognition across collateral materials designed for leaders in the industry.. Supporter Sponsorship ($1,500): Provides visibility across campaign materials, allowing broad participation in this vital initiative.For more information about the 2024 Construction Inclusion Week and to access the new curriculum and resources, visit###About Construction Inclusion Week: Construction Inclusion Week is a 501c(6) entity, and the initiative is organized by leading construction firms, including McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Turner Construction, Clark Construction Group, Smoot DC, Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, and Mortenson, Construction Inclusion Week is an annual awareness campaign designed to highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the construction industry. It serves as a call to action for all industry stakeholders to reflect on progress, embrace diversity, and take steps toward a more inclusive future.For media inquiries, contact ....

