Savvy Diyer Wins Grand Prize In The Ninth Annual Frogtape® Paintover Challenge®

DIYer Sarah Merrell a design trend, $500 and some FrogTape®

brand painter's tape, and she'll shine with budget-friendly brilliance. Competing against seven other top influencers in the ninth annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® , Merrell, from Sarah Flips It , designed an amazing at-home office transformation – with voters picking her project as the grand prize winner this year.

Adding a stylish plaid paint design and wainscot, Merrell cozied up a bare room into a calm, relaxing workspace of her dreams, using plenty of FrogTape® along the way. As the creator of the public's favorite room renovation, Merrell will take home the $5,000 cash grand prize and will 'paint' it forward by selecting a local nonprofit to receive a $10,000 donation in her name. Merrell has chosen Utah nonprofit Box Elder Family Support Center, which provides crisis nursery and therapy services to area families, as this year's charity recipient.

"From bold color splashes to geometric murals, this year's influencers wowed us with swoon-worthy interiors,"

said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products. "The trendy projects are a reminder that anyone can make your home your own with a little paint, painter's tape and creativity."

This year's participants were challenged to pull inspiration from one of the 2024 FrogTape® Design Trends, identified by veteran interior designer and DIY television personality Taniya Nayak. Taking inspiration from the 'Wainscot Just a Minute '

trend, Merrell first used a variety of supplies, such as primed MDF boards, a nail gun and a laser level, to add the detailed wooden paneling. She then applied FrogTape® Multi-Surface Painter's Tape

to achieve crisp, clean paint lines, keeping the contrast between the dramatic wainscot and neutral, patterned wall bold and sharp.

Merrell fell in love with DIY when she flipped her first dresser while she was eight months pregnant with her second baby. Since then, she's showcased her growing skills on social media. By encouraging fellow makers to follow her projects and create DIY magic of their own at home, she's garnered more than one million likes on TikTok and more than 400,000 followers on Instagram.

"I had so much fun bringing my ideas to life in this space!" Merrell said. "Wainscot is the perfect accent to unify and warm up a room. The best part is this project is affordable-anyone can do it with the right supplies."

During the challenge, Nayak judged the projects on select criteria, including workmanship, originality and the use of paint, painter's tape and the design trends, to determine the winner of the new Judge's Choice award worth $2,500. Nayak has named Kayla Nelson's DIY Office Focal Wall

as the 2024 honoree.

See all the 2024 Paintover Challenge ®

projects:



Cozy Office DIY Wainscot by Sarah Merrell inspired by 'Wainscot Just a Minute'

DIY Office Focal Wall by Kayla Nelson inspired by 'Murality'

Neutral Bathroom Transformation by Tori Winkle inspired by 'Color Splash'

DIY Striped Kitchen Island by Jess Smith inspired by 'Island Escape'

Color Pop Kitchen Island Makeover by Lauren Comer inspired by 'Island Escape'

Uniquely Striped Craft Room Makeover by Haylee Griffin inspired by 'Murality'

Fresh Foyer Update with Faux Wallpaper and Wainscot by Hayley Poole inspired by 'Wainscot Just a Minute' Elevated Laundry Room Makeover by Katie Sharpe inspired by 'Color Splash'

For more information about the FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® and project inspiration, visit FrogTape/PaintoverChallenge .

