KAGA FEI Expands Lineup Of Wireless LAN/Bluetooth Combo Modules

This module features a built-in high-performance antenna and has obtained various certifications, allows for the reduction of antenna development time and certification costs when developing industrial IoT devices and home devices such as smart building equipment, handy terminals for logistics, surveillance cameras, and home appliances. Using this module enables a faster time-to-market for products.

Supporting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, this module is suitable for applications that require faster data rates and excellent interference avoidance. Mass production of the module will commence in May 2025.

KAGA FEI will continue to respond to market needs and expand its module lineup.

Product Features

1. NXP Chip Integration

The module adopts the“IW611” chip from NXP Semiconductors, which includes dedicated processors and memory for both the wireless LAN and Bluetooth subsystems, enabling independent real-time protocol processing. Supporting Wi-Fi 6 and capable of communication in both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, it achieves higher throughput, superior network efficiency, lower latency, and a wider communication range compared to existing models.

2. Low Power Consumption

The host interface uses SDIO 3.0 for Wireless LAN and UART for Bluetooth, ensuring low power consumption. Additionally, it features an efficient power management system that supports deep sleep low power mode, making it ideal for applications requiring long-time operation.

3. No Need for Antenna Design and Pre-Certified

Features a built-in wideband, high-efficiency antenna, eliminating the need for antenna design. It has obtained Bluetooth qualification and certifications for Radio Law MIC (Japan), FCC (USA), and ISED (Canada), reducing the time and costs.