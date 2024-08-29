(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global non-profit crowdfunding market
size is estimated to grow by USD 70.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.81% during the forecast period. Increasing use of social media is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising integration of technology in non profit
crowdfunding processes. However, high time-consuming process for fund generation poses a challenge. Key market players include CauseVox, Classy, Donorbox, Double the Donation, Fundable LLC, Fundly, FundRazr, Givebutter Inc, GoFundMe Inc., Impactguru, Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Mightycause Corp, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., and Patreon Inc..
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global non-profit crowdfunding market 2024-2028
|
Non-Profit Crowdfunding Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
-
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.81%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 70.6 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
16.91
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key countries
|
China, US, India, UK, Germany, and France
|
Key companies profiled
|
CauseVox, Classy, Donorbox, Double the Donation, Fundable LLC, Fundly, FundRazr, Givebutter Inc, GoFundMe Inc., Impactguru, Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Mightycause Corp, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., and Patreon Inc.
Market Driver
The non-profit crowdfunding market is a growing avenue for organizations to raise funds for their causes. Through platforms like Kickstarter and GoFundMe, non-profits can reach a large audience and receive donations from individuals. This method allows for increased visibility and financial support for their initiatives. Donors benefit from the transparency and ability to directly contribute to causes they care about. The non-profit sector continues to leverage this effective fundraising tool.
The Non-Profit crowdfunding market is seeing a surge in trends that boost engagement and donations. Photos and videos are popular tools for storytelling, while social media sharing and email promotion increase reach. Customizable crowdfunding platforms offer flexibility and criteria for donors. Sponsor matching, peer-to-peer fundraising, and event promotion engage supporters. Rewards, merchandise, and publicity events create excitement. Flexible funding and data reporting tools provide transparency. Services like Donorbox, Fundly, Classy, and CauseVox offer cutting-edge features, scalability, and coverage. Microproject fundraising and fundraising campaigns for causes like Animal Rescue are active areas. Inorganic growth through search engine advertising, networking, and traditional marketing is also common. The breadth and depth of product features, including criteria customization, promotion, data collection, and processing fees, make these platforms innovators in the sector.
Market
Challenges
The non-profit crowdfunding market is a growing avenue for organizations to raise funds for their causes. This market allows individuals to donate small amounts of money to support projects they care about. It's an effective way for non-profits to reach a larger audience and increase their financial resources. Through various crowdfunding platforms, non-profits can create campaigns, share their stories, and engage with potential donors. This market is accessible, convenient, and can lead to significant financial gains for non-profit organizations.
Non-profit crowdfunding is an active and cutting-edge way for innovators in the Animal Rescue sector to expand their footprint. However, scaling this approach comes with challenges. The breadth and depth of product features required for nonprofits can be vast, from donor management to social media integration. Platforms like Donorbox, Fundly, Classy, CauseVox, and Fundrazr offer solutions, but each has its unique investor funnel and fees. Nonprofits must consider budget and labor hours when selecting a platform. Social media is crucial for coverage, but organic growth relies on effective branding and campaigns. Processing fees, donation pages, and recurring donations are essential product features. Multi-tiered support teams and full funding goals are important, as is the nonprofit section and platform fees. Personal and charity campaigns require careful planning, with crowdfunding goals and texts crafted to inspire contributors. Email contacts and Stripe integration are also key, along with Facebook integration and the ability to offer blog-like posts.
Segment Overview
This non-profit crowdfunding market report extensively covers market segmentation by
Type
1.1 Donation-based
1.2 Reward-based
Application
2.1 Professionals
2.2 Personals
Geography
3.1 APAC
3.2 Europe
3.3 North America
3.4 South America
3.5 Middle East and Africa
1.1 Donation-based-
The non-profit crowdfunding market is a growing avenue for organizations to raise funds for their causes. This market allows individuals to donate small amounts towards a project or campaign, aggregating larger sums. It provides an accessible platform for non-profits to reach a wider audience and increase their financial resources. Through crowdfunding, non-profits can effectively engage supporters and build long-term relationships.
Research Analysis
The Non-Profit Crowdfunding market is a dynamic and growing space, with numerous platforms enabling individuals and organizations to raise funds for Animal Rescue and other social causes. This market's footprint is expanding rapidly, with an estimated GDP contribution of USD10 billion in 2021. The competitive position of these platforms is cutting edge, offering innovative solutions that cater to a wide breadth of nonprofits, from small local organizations to large international campaigns. Historical pricing trends indicate a gradual decrease in fees, making it more accessible for organizations with limited budgets. Projected pricing trends suggest further fee reductions, making crowdfunding an increasingly attractive option for nonprofits. The investor funnel is active, with contributors from various backgrounds and demographics, making social media a powerful tool for campaign promotion. Nonprofits can leverage their branding to maximize their reach and impact, with successful campaigns often going viral on social media. As the future of fundraising continues to evolve, platforms like Fundrazr will continue to play a crucial role in enabling nonprofits to effectively engage with their supporters and raise much-needed funds through crowdfunding.
Market Research Overview
The Non-Profit Crowdfunding market is a cutting-edge innovation in the world of fundraising, providing a footprint for Active Animal Rescue organizations and other nonprofits to expand their reach and secure funding on a global scale. These platforms offer a breadth and depth of product features, including customizable donation pages, blog-like posts, social media sharing, email promotion, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Scalability is a key feature, allowing nonprofits to cover a wider range of causes and campaigns with minimal labor hours. Platforms like Donorbox, Fundly, Classy, CauseVox, Fundrazr, and others offer a range of product features, from processing fee structures to multi-tiered support teams. Crowdfunding goals can be set for specific funding amounts, with options for flexible funding and recurring donations. Platforms also offer coverage for personal campaigns, charity campaigns, and microproject fundraising. Branding is essential, and these platforms provide customizable options for nonprofits to showcase their unique stories and missions. Payment processing is streamlined through services like Stripe, and platforms offer data reporting tools for tracking donor engagement and contribution trends. The future of nonprofit fundraising lies in the ability to effectively reach and engage donors through social media, email contacts, and publicity events. Platforms offer criteria for promotion, data collection, and networking opportunities, making it easier for nonprofits to grow their supporter base and secure funding for their important work.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
Type
Donation-based
Reward-based
Application
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
Middle East And Africa
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.