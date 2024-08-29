Boxbar Vascular To Open Shopify Store To Support Patients At Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BoxBar Vascular launches new Shopify store

Dr. Ellen Derrick announces the launch of a new Shopify store connecting patients with products for their postoperative care, general skin care, or self-care.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle, WA - Boxbar Vascular is a local designed to treat patients with lipedema, spider veins, venous diseases, and more. Led by the talented Dr. Ellen Derrick, the team at Boxbar Vascular has had the pleasure of serving their patients with expert and personal care for the past 7 years. In addition to their in-person services, they are excited to announce the launch of a new Shopify store, geared to directly connect patients with products they may require for their postoperative care, general skin-care, or self-care needs. With the hopes of being able to connect to patients from anywhere, the store is set to break down ever-too-common post-procedural care barriers.Boxbar Vascular Breaks Down Patient Barriers with Shopify Store LaunchOne often-hidden barrier to proper patient care is access to quality products that are needed postoperative or post-clinic visit. For instance, Boxbar Vascular is known for treating patients for lipedema, a condition caused by abnormal fat deposits along the arms or legs. Following their treatment, patients are often required to take special care by wearing compression gear or using gentle skin creams and ointments. For many, the acquisition of these products can be a financial burden, can be confusing to choose, and can be inaccessible in some areas. Unfortunately, without quality products, patients can experience discomfort or complications during the healing process.Boxbar Vascular's Shopify store addresses all of these needs in a sleek and personalized way. With products hand-selected and designed by Dr. Derrick and her team, patients are guaranteed to find the exact products they need to care for themselves. Not only does the store allow patients to shop from home and be directly connected to the right products, but it also boasts incredibly low prices, suited for people who want a low-cost way to ensure their postoperative care is a success. With the shop slogan,“Be in good company,” it is no wonder why the products feel so personally chosen and elegant.Some products you may find in the store include:Compression socks: Socks in the Boxbar Vascular shop are designed by Dr. Derrick herself. Say no more to boring old black compression socks; shoppers can find unique patterns and holiday prints that make post-procedural care a fun event.Candles: With relaxing scents like“Lavender Fields” and“Breakfast at the Ritz”, Dr. Derrick and her team want to provide patients with quality self-care and relaxation.Serums and Skin Creams: Although the team at Boxbar is used to treating conditions under the skin, they understand the importance of the skin itself. They offer a range of skin products from regenerative creams and sunscreen to calming skin serums.According to Dr. Derrick, designing products and developing a store for patients was no easy task. The project stands as a testament to what she values and wants to share with her patients. In her words, it was a culmination of“teamwork, medical compression socks, and skincare”.The store is set to launch on September 6th, 2024. The team at Boxbar Vascular is hopeful that past, present, and maybe even future patients, can be in good company as they shop for quality care products at affordable prices.About Boxbar VascularBoxBar Vascular is an independent vascular treatment facility that runs on the trust and care of professional referrals around the state of Washington. The facility runs under the supervision of Dr. Ellen Derrick, MD MPH FACS.Dr. Derrick is an expert in the field of vascular care, with experience ranging from being a Director of Safety at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett to serving in a clinical position at U.W. medical facilities. Throughout her years of schooling and work, she has also overseen other duties such as participating on the Surgeons Advocacy Council and Vascular Surgery Council with the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Her diverse yet targeted pathway of experience has equipped her with the skills she needs to meet patients at whatever level of care they desire.Dr. Derrick sought to treat patients on a personal level, focusing on conditions that were niche in her area. Her clinic, BoxBar Vascular offers an astonishingly diverse list of services to patients. Some of the most impressive include varicose vein treatment, spider vein treatment, DVT diagnosis, venous surgery, lipedema treatment, stroke risk assessments, and pre-podiatry surgery screenings. Boxbar Vascular reviews paint an incredibly stunning image of Dr. Derrick and her team, claiming that their care marries the personal and professional needs of clients facing a variety of issues.

