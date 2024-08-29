Under Construction Building Collapses In Jaipur, Rescue Operations Underway

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 29 (IANS) An under building collapsed in Jaipur's Jawahar Nagar area on Thursday night.

Following the incident, teams along with civil defence officials rushed to the site to remove the debris. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present on the spot.

Officials said they are trying to find out if people are trapped under the debris, while the locals said that there was a juice shop under the collapsed building and so the possibility of people getting stuck there can't be ruled out.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) Commissioner Abhishek Surana said that teams from the municipal body along with civil defence workers are carrying out the rescue operation.

"We are trying to find out if there are some people stuck inside the collapsed building. The owners of some shops where the construction work was going on are missing. Efforts are on to trace them. However, our first priority is to see if someone is stuck inside," Surana said.

The debris were being removed from the site using JCB machines till the time of filing of this report.

Meanwhile, local shopkeeper Aditya said that construction work continued there flouting all norms for the past year due to the negligence of the municipal officials who did not pay heed to their complaints.