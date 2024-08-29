UN Condemns Israel's Attack On Humanitarian Vehicle In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) NEW YORK /PNN /



The United Nations has condemned the attack by Israeli forces on a humanitarian vehicle in Gaza, which was clearly marked with the UN insignia.



UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reported that the vehicle, which was part of a convoy fully coordinated with the Israeli occupation military, was targeted ten times with gunfire. Some of the shots were aimed at the front windows of the vehicle.

According to Dujarric, the vehicle was hit by at least ten bullets: five on the side where the driver was seated, two on the passenger side, and three in other areas of the vehicle. Fortunately, no staff members aboard the vehicle were physically injured.

The UN spokesperson emphasized the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law at all times, which includes protecting civilians and ensuring their basic needs-such as food, water, shelter, and healthcare-are met, regardless of their location in Gaza.