Southern Military Zone Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drones - JAF Source

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The said border guards in the Southern Military Zone thwarted drug smuggling attempts using drones on Thursday morning.

A source from the the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said that the border guards applied rules of engagement and shot down two drones found laden with drugs.

Without giving further details, the source said the drones were shot down inside the Jordanian territories on the western frontiers.

The JAF source said that the operation was carried out in coordination with other security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.

The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities, the source said, reiterating JAF's commitment to protecting the Kingdom's borders and preventing the smuggling of illicit substances that could harm citizens.

Although the army has reported several attempts to smuggle narcotics on the northeastern borders with Syria, it has recently reported similar attempts on the western borders, which were thwarted by the Southern Military Zone, which extends from Karak to Aqaba.

MENAFN29082024000028011005ID1108616620