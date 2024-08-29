Jordan Remembers Prince Zeid Bin Shaker
Date
8/29/2024 2:40:11 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Wednesday marks the 21st anniversary of the passing of HRH Prince Zeid Bin Shaker, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The prince was born on July 4, 1934, and had studied in Victoria College in Egypt, graduated from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1955, and then graduated from Leavenworth College in the US in 1963. He passed away on August 30, 2002. Holding several leading positions in Jordan, the prince, most notably, held the posts of prime minister, Minister of defence, Royal Court chief, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab army and his majesty the late King Hussein's military adviser. On February 4, 1996, King Hussein bestowed upon him the title of prince. He also received a number of Jordanian and foreign honors, including the Renaissance Medal of the first degree, among others.
