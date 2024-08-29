IVU AG Publishes Half-Year Report 2024
IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2024. Revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to €54,731 thousand (2023: €49,084 thousand). Gross profit also increased by 12% to €46,418 thousand (2023: €41,277 thousand). The operating profit (EBIT) is slightly below the previous year at €246 thousand (2023: €659 thousand) and corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance.
IVU AG publishes Half-year report 2024
Please find the full report here .
