EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

USU Revolutionizes Digital Customer Experiences with Liferay

29.08.2024 / 13:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen, August 29, 2024. Seamless digital experiences for prospects, customers, and partners worldwide – this is the goal of Liferay specialist USU . As a Platinum Partner, USU offers comprehensive services ranging from consulting to development and maintenance of Liferay DXP solutions. These Digital Experience Platforms help organizations deliver a unified customer experience consistently across all channels and for all users. Thanks to its extensive expertise, USU was recently named "Liferay Partner of the Year" for the EMEA region. This award recognizes USU's outstanding performance in successfully implementing significant customer projects. One example of these successes is a leading healthcare company in the Netherlands that operates over 20 websites for different target groups and life situations. USU migrated these websites to a centralized, cloud-based platform based on Liferay DXP. Within less than six months, a modular content management system was developed and implemented, enabling the rapid creation of customized websites. The unified platform reduced operating costs by 30% and significantly improved brand perception. Another example is a large public utility company in Germany, for which USU developed a service portal. This portal centralizes comprehensive utility and insurance services and digitizes paper-based processes. As a result, it enables the organization to provide individual and automated customer service, realizing significant efficiency gains. "USU relies on Liferay as a strategic platform for comprehensive digitalization initiatives and values the platform's extensive features, stability, and outstanding support. These long-standing positive experiences are reflected in customer ratings for Liferay in the latest Gartner Peer Insights report 'Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Platforms .' The satisfaction of customers with the platform's performance, ongoing development, and excellent service is mirrored in a recommendation rate of 90 percent. We warmly congratulate our strategic partner Liferay on this achievement," said Michael Bartz, Director of Digital Business. This press release is available at

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG. Further information:

Contact USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Phone: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 440

E-mail:

...



29.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 1 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg EQS News ID: 1977905



End of News EQS News Service