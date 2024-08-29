Appointment Of KPMG Audit S.À R.L. As Auditor For The Financial Years 2022, 2023 And 2024

EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Luxembourg, 29 August 2024 – Today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (“Corestate” or“Company”) has accepted the commercial offer to mandate the auditing firm KPMG Audit S.à r.l. (“KPMG”) as auditor for the consolidated and separate financial statements of Corestate for the financial years 2022, 2023 and 2024. KPMG will be recommended to the company's shareholders for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (likely scheduled for early 2025). At this Annual General Meeting, it is also intended to submit the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2022 and 2023 financial years for approval. Corestate has thus reached another important milestone in the implementation of its financial restructuring. A securities prospectus is to be prepared based on the 2022, 2023 and 2024 annual financial statements so that the new shares created as part of the extraordinary general meeting on 14 July 2023 can also be admitted to trading on the stock exchange once it has been approved by the authorities. “With KPMG, we have been able to find a renowned auditing firm with proven real estate expertise as Corestate's auditor,” says Dr Nedim Cen, CEO of Corestate. The search for an auditor proved to be difficult due to the ongoing tense situation on the real estate market and the continued restructuring of Corestate. With the admission of the newly created shares, the implementation of Corestate's successful financial restructuring is expected to be completed by mid-2025. The strategic realignment of Corestate with a focus on real estate asset and investment management by the two subsidiaries Hannover Leasing and STAM France is also progressing according to plan. Going forward, Corestate will focus solely on its holding functions. The Management Board will maintain consistent updates regarding the ongoing advancement of the strategic realignment and operational transformation, as part of its regular communications. About Corestate Capital Holding S.A. Corestate is an investment and asset manager with assets under management in its core business of c. 12 billion euros (31.12.2023). Through its real estate platform, the company offers investors the opportunity to invest in major social trends such as urbanization, demographic change, and sustainability, which will continue to have a decisive influence on the world of housing, living, and working in the long term. The consistent focus on sustainably successful asset classes is a central cornerstone of the corporate strategy. With over 100 experts, Corestate provides clients and investors with a broad range of services and advice from a sole source - from acquisition and real estate management to sales. Corestate is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and, with offices in Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Paris, acts as a business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as wealthy private investors. Further information can be found at: . Media contact: Rosenberg Strategic Communications

