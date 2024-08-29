Nearly 80% Of Americans Too Tired To Cook After Work

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Eight in 10 Americans are too tired to cook themselves a meal after work, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 general population Americans revealed 77% admit there are days where, after work, they're too exhausted to cook.

And a fifth of respondents have been so tired while trying to cook - they've actually fallen asleep while making their food.

The research, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Kevin's Natural Foods , looked at when respondents are at their busiest, and the specific impact that has on what they eat.

Half of Americans surveyed (51%) believe they're the busiest during the weekdays - but 38% don't get a needed break on the weekends, saying they're equally busy all seven days of the week.

That was reflected in respondents' answers, when asked which days are the most challenging to make a home-cooked meal - Monday was the most difficult for those surveyed (35%), followed by a tie between Wednesday (29%) and Friday (29%)

Only 12% of respondents said they're“never” overwhelmed by their busy schedule.

For those who can be overwhelmed by their schedule, 40% acknowledged that it affects their diet (with 57% of those saying it's a negative impact).

“We know how important it is for people to have access to healthy, convenient meal options that don't compromise on taste or quality,” said Becky Graham, Chief Marketing Officer at Kevin's Natural Foods.“We understand the barriers to healthy eating - and we want to help ease the way for people with almost any lifestyle, especially the busiest families, to have meal options that make healthy eating easier and more enjoyable.”

When respondents feel pinched for time, they often turn to their favorite convenience meals such as sandwiches (42%), fast food (37%) and microwavable dinners (33%).

Despite 78% of respondents reporting that eating healthy is important to them, 19% of Americans surveyed still find themselves giving into the convenience and lining up at fast food chains at least once a day.

One in four respondents (26%) admit to ordering food delivery multiple times a week - and many end up regretting it due to the nutritional value (61%).

The survey dug into this, looking at the reasons people are unable to eat healthy meals, despite their desire to.

The top barriers to eating a healthier diet include it being too expensive (41%), not having enough time to make healthy meals (26%) and finding it difficult to find healthy ingredients (19%).

Convenience was another block for Americans: 74% of those surveyed said they'd be interested in eating a healthier diet if it were more convenient.

“Healthy eating should be easy for even the busiest families,” said Graham.“We want to help offer solutions that ensure people don't have to choose between convenience, delicious flavor and nutrition when it comes to getting dinner on the table.”

MEALS PEOPLE TURN TO WHEN SHORT ON TIME:



Sandwich 42%

Fast food 37%

A microwavable dinner 33%

Frozen convenience foods/meals 31%

Ramen noodles 29%

Eggs 25%

Delivery/takeout 22%

Revamped leftovers 19%

Variety of snacks 19% Air fryer meal 18%

