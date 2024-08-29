Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Deployment Of Two Asrs In Atlanta

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announced that Wingate Companies has deployed the K1 and 5th Generation K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) as part of its community safety program. The two ASRs are being utilized at a property in the Old Fourth Ward of Atlanta, GA. Wingate is a 60-year-old development, and management firm with over 19,000 units under management in 19 U.S. states.

“It makes me feel safer... and it works every day,” said Juanita Johnson, a local resident of Atlanta who was interviewed by local media alongside residents of the City Lights elderly affordable community for residents 62 and older.“I love it.” Knightscope is honored to have been so well received and looks forward to many more applications of its technologies in the Greater Atlanta area.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information or to book a discovery call or demonstration, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN