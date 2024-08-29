Techmediabreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Partners With Digital Ecommerce Experts To Grow Online Presence

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness company, is partnering with VENDO, a fully customizable, multipurpose eCommerce platform. Safety Shot has created the world's first alcohol detoxifier that reduces blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes. According to the announcement, VENDO is an expert and Walmart marketplace wizard that works directly with brands to drive strategic and sustainable growth across the digital eCommerce ecosystem. The partnership is designed to support Safety Shot in is efforts to grow the brand online.

“Partnering with a well-recognized platform in the eCommerce space is an exciting endeavor for the company,” said Safety Shot president Jordan Schur in the press release.“These guys are considered the best team in the business and will help Safety Shot grow its brand significantly. With how tremendous online shopping is, this is our newest strategic move in getting products into as many hands as possible.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while also boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at

DrinkSafetyShot

and

Amazon. The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars throughout 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at

