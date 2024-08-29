Hempnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Additional Tolerability, PK Test Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, is reporting that the tolerability and additional pharmacokinetic (“PK”) results from its human pilot study #2, GLP-1-H24-2, have been received. According to the results, absorption improvements appear to continue with DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus(R) vs. Rybelsus tablets, even under“fed” conditions. The results also show that DehydraTECH-treated Rybelsus does absorb through a mouth-melt product format.

“ We were pleased to find that none of the nine people taking the DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus swallowed as a capsule experienced any adverse events whatsoever,” the company stated in the press release.“However, of the nine human volunteers in the study taking the Rybelsus tablet, six of them experienced mild adverse events. Five of those same six people experienced mild adverse events from taking the dissolvable oral mouth-melt format of DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About HempWire

HempWire

(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.

HempWire

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

HempWire

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is powered by

IBN