Investornewsbreaks Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) Announces Participation At H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations, will be participating in next month's H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference. The is scheduled for Sept. 9–11, 2024, in New York City. According to the announcement, Aditxt cofounder, CEO and chair Amro Albanna will virtually present at the three-day conference as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Albanna's presentation will include a corporate overview that will be available on demand at 7 a.m. on Sept. 9.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aditxt Inc.

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising health innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drive its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt has a diverse innovation portfolio, including Adimune(TM) Inc., which is leading the charge in developing a novel class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to combat organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies. Adivir(TM) Inc. focuses on enhancing national and population health and impacting public health globally. Pearsanta(TM) Inc. delivers rapid, personalized and high-quality lab testing accessible anytime, anywhere, led by its CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ADTX are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN