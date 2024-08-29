Investornewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Enters Gold-Supply Space With Execution Of $66.49M Gold Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) , a company expanding its business to commodity trading and aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide, has officially launched its gold-supply business with the execution of a 1,000-kilogram Gold delivery, valued at $66.49 million. According to the announcement, the delivery follows last year's signing of a framework agreement with Macau Rongxin Precious Metals technology Co. Ltd. and will enhance the company's financial flexibility, leading to further growth and expansion within the precious metals market. BHAT anticipates providing the gold to refineries, wholesalers and retailers, thus generating revenue and establishing a strong presence in the gold sector.
“The completion of this significant gold delivery represents a crucial advancement for BHAT in the bulk commodity trading sector,” said Blue Hat Interactive CEO Chen Xiaodong in the press release.“This milestone not only underscores our commitment to expanding our presence in the international market but also strengthens our financial position. We anticipate that this success will drive further growth and unlock additional opportunities for the company.”
About Blue Hat
Interactive Entertainment Technology
Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .
