Investornewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Enters Gold-Supply Space With Execution Of $66.49M Gold Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) , a company expanding its business to commodity trading and aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide, has officially launched its gold-supply business with the execution of a 1,000-kilogram delivery, valued at $66.49 million. According to the announcement, the delivery follows last year's signing of a framework agreement with Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Co. Ltd. and will enhance the company's flexibility, leading to further growth and expansion within the precious metals market. BHAT anticipates providing the gold to refineries, wholesalers and retailers, thus generating revenue and establishing a strong presence in the gold sector.

“The completion of this significant gold delivery represents a crucial advancement for BHAT in the bulk commodity trading sector,” said Blue Hat Interactive CEO Chen Xiaodong in the press release.“This milestone not only underscores our commitment to expanding our presence in the international market but also strengthens our financial position. We anticipate that this success will drive further growth and unlock additional opportunities for the company.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Blue Hat

Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to BHAT are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN