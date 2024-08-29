Miningnewsbreaks Why Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) is engaged in the exploration and development of its wholly owned multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada.“The company owns the Parbec deposit on the Cadillac Break in Quebec and is currently exploring the Parbec property to increase the resource and identify a location to strip and bulk sample from surface. In addition, the company holds the Nixon Bartleman gold property in Ontario and is also engaged in developing its wholly owned Malartic Metals Package, Quebec's newest polymetallic battery minerals district with several areas of mineralization, one of which is the nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc mineralized Victoria structure boasting approximately 20 kilometers of strike with surface mineralization, limited drilling, road access and hydroelectric power,” a recent article reads.“The Canadian Malartic Mine, one of Canada's largest gold mines, is adjacent to each of Renforth's brownfield Malartic area properties, the Parbec open pit gold resource and the Malartic Metals Package, which, in addition to several known battery metals mineralized structures, also hosts gold within the Pontiac sediments, a very under-explored geological setting.”

