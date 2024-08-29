Miningnewsbreaks Why Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) is engaged in the exploration and development of its wholly owned multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada.“The company owns the Parbec Gold deposit on the Cadillac Break in Quebec and is currently exploring the Parbec property to increase the gold resource and identify a location to strip and bulk sample from surface. In addition, the company holds the Nixon Bartleman gold property in Ontario and is also engaged in developing its wholly owned Malartic Metals Package, Quebec's newest polymetallic battery minerals district with several areas of mineralization, one of which is the nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc mineralized Victoria structure boasting approximately 20 kilometers of strike with surface mineralization, limited drilling, road access and hydroelectric power,” a recent article reads.“The Canadian Malartic Mine, one of Canada's largest gold mines, is adjacent to each of Renforth's brownfield Malartic area properties, the Parbec open pit gold resource and the Malartic Metals Package, which, in addition to several known battery metals mineralized structures, also hosts gold within the Pontiac sediments, a very under-explored geological setting.”
To view the full article, visit
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RFHRF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN29082024000224011066ID1108616521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.