Keys Inc., a leading innovator in the locksmith service industry, is proud to announce the successful launch of the Keys® Visa Spend Card, designed to provide instant access to funds for locksmith professionals across the nation. This launch is part of a broader strategic alliance with Stripe, enhancing the capabilities of Keys Inc.'s and empowering service providers with cutting-edge tools to grow their businesses.

Revolutionizing the Locksmith Industry

Keys Inc. Unveils Keys® Visa Spend Card

Keys Inc. - 2024 ALOA Locksmith and Security Expo

Keys Visa Spend Card - Keys® App

The Keys® platform is designed to offer unmatched convenience and efficiency for locksmiths, featuring:



Instant Payments: Service providers can now receive their earnings instantly on the Keys® Visa Spend Card, ensuring immediate access to their funds.



Targeted Marketing Campaigns: Keys Inc. supports certified service providers with strategic marketing campaigns to attract more customers, thereby boosting business visibility and opportunities.



Comprehensive Web Panel: A user-friendly web panel enables seamless management of business operations, improving productivity and operational efficiency.



No Monthly Charges or Subscriptions



Name Your Service Price: Locksmiths have the flexibility to set their own service rates, allowing them to stay competitive in the market.



Secure Payments Through Stripe: All credit card payments are processed securely through Stripe®, ensuring that transactions are safe and reliable.



Grow Your Customer Base: By joining the Keys® network, locksmiths can significantly expand their reach and attract more customers.



Advanced Dispatching: The integration of state-of-the-art AI technology allows for efficient dispatching of locksmiths, ensuring quick and accurate service delivery.



AI VIN Parsing: Our advanced AI can parse Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to identify the exact key needed for a customer's vehicle, improving service accuracy and saving time.

Inventory Control: Streamlined inventory management ensures that locksmiths are always equipped with the necessary tools and keys for each job.

Keys® Visa Spend Card: The Future of Financial Flexibility

The newly launched Keys® Visa Spend Card offers locksmiths:



Immediate Access to Earnings: Receive payments instantly and access funds without delay.



Fast Card Issuance: Physical cards are shipped within two business days, and virtual cards are available instantly.



Universal Acceptance: Use the card anywhere Visa is accepted.



Secure and Reliable Transactions: Cards are issued by Celtic Bank.



Dynamic Spend Controls: Manage spending with ease and flexibility, tailored to business needs.

ATM Access: Convenient cash withdrawals from ATMs across the U.S.

Keys Commercial Credit Cards are powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank, combining industry-leading security with unparalleled financial control.

Join the Keys® Network Today

Locksmith professionals are invited to join the Keys® network and elevate their businesses to new heights. For more information, visit our website at .

