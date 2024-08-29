Keys Inc. Unveils Keys® Visa Spend Card
Date
8/29/2024 2:16:04 PM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a leading innovator in the locksmith service industry, is proud to announce the successful launch of the Keys® Visa Spend Card , designed to provide instant access to funds for locksmith professionals across the nation. This launch is part of a broader strategic alliance with Stripe, enhancing the financial
capabilities of Keys Inc.'s platform
and empowering service providers with cutting-edge tools to grow their businesses.
Revolutionizing the Locksmith Industry
Continue Reading
Keys Inc. Unveils Keys® Visa Spend Card
Post this
Keys Inc. - 2024 ALOA Locksmith and Security Expo
Keys Visa Spend Card - Keys® App
The Keys® platform is designed to offer unmatched convenience and efficiency for locksmiths, featuring:
Instant Payments: Service providers can now receive their earnings instantly on the Keys® Visa Spend Card, ensuring immediate access to their funds.
Targeted Marketing Campaigns: Keys Inc. supports certified service providers with strategic marketing campaigns to attract more customers, thereby boosting business visibility and opportunities.
Comprehensive Web Panel: A user-friendly web panel enables seamless management of business operations, improving productivity and operational efficiency.
No Monthly Charges or Subscriptions
Name Your Service Price: Locksmiths have the flexibility to set their own service rates, allowing them to stay competitive in the market.
Secure Payments Through Stripe: All credit card payments are processed securely through Stripe®, ensuring that transactions are safe and reliable.
Grow Your Customer Base: By joining the Keys® network, locksmiths can significantly expand their reach and attract more customers.
Advanced Dispatching: The integration of state-of-the-art AI technology allows for efficient dispatching of locksmiths, ensuring quick and accurate service delivery.
AI VIN Parsing: Our advanced AI can parse Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to identify the exact key needed for a customer's vehicle, improving service accuracy and saving time.
Inventory Control: Streamlined inventory management ensures that locksmiths are always equipped with the necessary tools and keys for each job.
Keys® Visa Spend Card: The Future of Financial Flexibility
The newly launched Keys® Visa Spend Card offers locksmiths:
Immediate Access to Earnings: Receive payments instantly and access funds without delay.
Fast Card Issuance: Physical cards are shipped within two business days, and virtual cards are available instantly.
Universal Acceptance: Use the card anywhere Visa is accepted.
Secure and Reliable Transactions: Cards are issued by Celtic Bank.
Dynamic Spend Controls: Manage spending with ease and flexibility, tailored to business needs.
ATM Access: Convenient cash withdrawals from ATMs across the U.S.
Keys Commercial Credit Cards are powered by Stripe and issued by Celtic Bank, combining industry-leading security with unparalleled financial control.
Join the Keys® Network Today
Locksmith professionals are invited to join the Keys® network and elevate their businesses to new heights. For more information, visit our website at .
For media inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Keys Inc.
MENAFN29082024003732001241ID1108616514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.