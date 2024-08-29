Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District: Bridging Business And Law For High-Quality Growth

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





The Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District is committed to establishing a first-class, modern, and international legal innovation and a hub for legal services. (Photo courtesy of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District)

On August 23rd, a delegation from the Laotian Leadership Training Program visited the Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District. They gave a lot of credit to the District for its innovative practices, thoughtful planning layout, and comprehensive capabilities in legal services.

Born by the sea and prospered by the sea, Xiamen serves as a strategic pivot city for the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. The city carries the mission of comprehensive reform pilot programs assigned by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, while also facing the opportunities presented by a new round of comprehensive and high-level opening up to the world.

Addressing challenges through reform and embracing opportunities through innovation, the Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District has, over the past two years, actively integrated into foreign-related legal system construction. It has established platforms for international dispute resolution, integration of law and commerce, industrial development cooperation, and legal services exchange. Through these efforts, it is exploring the“Xiamen Practices” of building the central legal district along the Maritime Silk Road, aiming to create a top-tier modern and international platform for legal innovation and legal services. This initiative provides robust legal support for Xiamen's integration into the core area of the“Maritime Silk Road” and its transformation into a pivotal node city within the new development landscape.

Integrating Commerce and Law:

Building a Hub for Foreign-Related Legal Services

Last June, Wang Chen, head of operations at the Jingu Foreign Law Ascertainment Center, received an inquiry from a large machinery company in Xiamen.

The company planned to invest in establishing a factory in Brazil and needed to understand the local investment and business environment, including relevant legal, tax, and customs procedures. Wang promptly contacted legal and technical experts in Brazil and coordinated with professionals, including domestic lawyers, to assist the company in conducting an on-site investigation. This effort culminated in a comprehensive research report that provided precise decision-making support to the company, earning significant acclaim.

Since its establishment, the Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District has actively worked to establish itself as a hub for foreign-related legal services. It has established several foreign-related legal service institutions, including the Maritime Silk Road International Legal and Commercial Integration Service Base, the Public Legal Service Center of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District, the BRICS Legal Service Center, the Maritime Silk Road Foreign Law Ascertainment Center, and the Antitrust Review Compliance Guidance Center. To date, these institutions have handled nearly 200 legal service projects related to BRICS countries, provided over 100 foreign law ascertainment services, and counseled a single antitrust review case for a local company's cross-border acquisition valued at 11 billion yuan. Relying on the“Maritime Silk Road Legal Service Platform,” the District has provided 700,000 instances of integrated online and offline, full-chain, full-cycle, professional, and international commerce-law integration services to enterprises.

“Local enterprises investing abroad often face operational risks due to unfamiliarity with the laws of other countries. Continuously enhancing foreign-related legal service capabilities to better support the development of the export-oriented economy and safeguard the 'overseas' safety of enterprises is one of the key missions of our Legal District's construction,” said a representative from the Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District.

Promoting Commerce Through Law:

Establishing a Preferred Venue for International Commercial and Maritime Dispute Resolution

Last year, a household goods company from Hubei Province encountered a freight forwarding dispute with a supply chain management company. The problem happened when goods sent through the“China-Europe Railway Express” to Cologne, Germany, for an exhibition didn't make it on time because of some special circumstances, which led to missed chances at the exhibition and losses afterward. Upon intervention by the Xiamen International Commercial Court, the nature of the involved freight forwarding contract was accurately identified as a commission contract. The court confirmed the validity of the exemption clause for the third-party causes stipulated in the contract and legally ruled that the freight-forwarding party was exempt from liability. This case provided a regulatory response to common dispute issues arising during the operation of the China-Europe Railway Express within the existing international rules and legal frameworks.

The integration of business and legal services empowers commerce through legal support. The Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District is making a strong push to be a preferred venue for international commercial and maritime dispute resolution. It has successively set up the Xiamen International Commercial Court and the Xiamen Foreign-related Maritime Court. The Xiamen Arbitration Commission has been included in the“one-stop” directory of the Supreme People's Court for diversified international commercial dispute resolution. It has also launched the first representative office of the International Commercial Dispute Prevention and Settlement Organization globally, pioneered the release of interim arbitration guidelines among the free trade zones of China, and introduced the first specialized talent policy of the legal district nationwide. Additionally, five new foreign-related arbitration branches have been established, creating an effective mechanism for the integration of litigation, arbitration, and mediation in resolving international commercial and maritime disputes.

To date, the District has handled over 2,100 international commercial and maritime cases, involving claims exceeding 16 billion yuan, across more than 40 countries and regions. Several of these cases have been selected as national model cases for adjudication.

Promoting Commerce Through Law:

Establishing a Hub for Innovative Public Security and Legal Technology

Focusing on the new wave of technological advancements and industrial transformation, the Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District is working hard to create a hub for innovative public security and legal technology. It has initiated the concept of the“public security and legal technology” industry nationwide, establishing several key laboratories, including the Maritime Silk Road Judicial Big Data Research Institute, to foster the development of a distinctive industry focused on public security and legal technology and to create a new driving force in the legal tech field. The District launched the China (Xiamen) International Technology Expo for Public/State Security and Legal Affairs 2023, showcasing over 150 cutting-edge police and security legal tech products from 37 companies, facilitating potential negotiations resulting in intended orders amounting to nearly 300 million yuan, and earning the“September 8th” CIFIT Gold Award for themed pavilions.

Comprehensive reform in the legal sector is always an ongoing endeavor. The Xiamen District of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District will persist in exploration and long-term efforts. It will focus on enhancing the capabilities of foreign-related legal services, optimizing legal protections for Taiwan-related matters, cultivating legal service brands that benefit enterprises, strengthening the public security and legal technology industry, nurturing talents in foreign-related legal fields, and expanding its influence through continuous promotion. These efforts will provide higher-level legal support for high-quality development.