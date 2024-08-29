Minister Of Transport Meets Portugal's Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met Thursday with Minister of of the Portuguese Republic Pedro Reis.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of and communications, the development and strengthening of the economic partnership in those fields, and pushing them toward broader horizons, especially using modern and smart related to the services and activities of the transportation, railway, civil and sectors.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic to the State of Qatar Paulo Neves Pocinho and the delegation accompanying the Portuguese Minister of Economy.

MENAFN29082024000067011011ID1108616480