عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Entity Launches Violent Air Strikes On Villages, Towns In Southern Lebanon

Israeli Entity Launches Violent Air Strikes On Villages, Towns In Southern Lebanon


8/29/2024 2:05:58 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli Occupation forces (IOF) continued bombing the villages and towns in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese field sources reported that the Israeli warplanes launched a wave of violent airstrikes targeting the town of Kfar Kila, while artillery shelling targeted the outskirts between Al-Jbeen and Yarin.
The Israeli entity continues its escalation against towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 2023

MENAFN29082024000067011011ID1108616479


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search