Israeli Entity Launches Violent Air Strikes On Villages, Towns In Southern Lebanon

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Israeli forces (IOF) continued bombing the villages and towns in southern Lebanon. Lebanese field sources reported that the Israeli warplanes launched a wave of violent targeting the town of Kfar Kila, while artillery shelling targeted the outskirts between Al-Jbeen and Yarin. The Israeli entity continues its escalation against towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 2023

