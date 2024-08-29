Carol Denure: Helping Covia Bloom

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia highlights the dedication and leadership of Team Members who have made a significant impact on the job or in their communities by sharing their stories. Today we recognize Carol DeNure, Office Administrator at Covia's Blue Mountain located in Havelock, Canada. Carol has been with Covia for 17 years as an administrator – supporting Covia Canada's behind the scenes. Read on to learn more about Carol, how she got started with Covia, and how her continued support has helped the organization bloom.

An Environment of Growth and Support

Carol's journey with Covia began back in 2007 when she was hired to work in accounts payable at our Havelock, Canada location.“I came from an insurance background,” Carol said.“When I started at Covia, it was far different than any job I had worked in before. I wanted to learn everything I could about the organization and how each department worked.”

An office administrator Carol was working with at the time saw her enthusiasm and empowered her to go to different departments to learn about their specific functions and how they contributed to the organization.“I realized then that Covia was really supportive of change – they don't hold back people who want to learn and try new things.”

While exploring the various departments, Carol became particularly interested in health and safety. Carol began working in the safety department, where a mentor helped guide her through her first few years in the department and eventually passed those responsibilities on to her. "I started taking on more responsibilities within the Safety department - holding ergonomic meetings, joint health and safety meetings, and getting out into the plant more to work with other team members. I loved being more involved."

After some time, an office administrator position became available, and Carol applied and received the job.“I've done a lot of administrative work in different roles over the years. I've been in this role for a long time, and I love how each day is different than the last.” Carol wears many hats in her position, playing a vital, behind-the-scenes role for several of our Canadian plants.

On any given day, Carol handles payroll, helps in contract negotiations, runs community events, monitors health and safety, manages a community garden at the Blue Mountain plant, and works alongside the environmental department for Wildlife Habitat Certification (WHC).“I've worked in so many different aspects throughout my career and I just love it. It keeps me excited to come into work every day.”

Gardening & Environmental Stewardship

In her free time, Carol is a passionate gardener with over two acres of garden she tends at home.“I take a lot of pride in my gardening work,” Carol said.“My hydrangeas are 8 to 10 feet tall and nearly tower over my gazebo.” Carol's love for gardening has branched into her work life. For the last several years, Carol has helped design, plant, and maintain a garden at the Blue Mountain plant. Her work has started to blossom in recent months as perennials and other flowers are now starting to expand.“I find that my own garden is like a personal oasis,” said Carol.“When we started making plans for the garden at the plant, I figured it could give the community and team members their own oasis to enjoy.”

Outside of the garden, Carol noted that the Blue Mountain team is proud of the work they've done for the WHC and the environmental stewardship awards Covia has garnered over the years.“I really thrive on the company being number one when it comes to environmental stewardship. I feel accomplished that we can be recognized at such a high level with WHC.” One of Carol's favorite programs involves turtle conservation. This program, along with several others, has received praise and recognition from WHC for its impact on the preservation and improvement of biodiversity at our sites.

Connecting with Community

Carol's administrative duties include coordinating events and community days for the plants she oversees. Carol helps plan and execute open houses where members of the community can visit the plant, learn more about the important work Covia is doing in their area, enjoy refreshments, and participate in educational opportunities.

Carol concluded,“If I can offer the next generation one piece of advice, it's to find joy in getting up every day. Find value in the work you do and the company you keep.”