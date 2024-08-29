Wood Coatings With A Purpose

(MENAFN- 3BL) Eastman

In today's competitive and environmentally conscious marketplace, wood furniture makers and coating formulators face numerous challenges, from meeting stringent environmental regulations to standing out with innovative, high-performance products. Eastman wood coating additives offer a solution that addresses these challenges while enhancing both product protection and sustainability. Eastman is committed to creating products that focus on three key impact areas:



Mitigating climate change

Mainstreaming circularity Caring for society by removing materials of concern (MOC)

These focus areas drive Eastman's innovation and sustainable solutions, helping customers produce more eco-friendly products while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Sustainable solutions with Eastman SolusTM performance additives

Eastman SolusTM performance additives can play a crucial role in formulators and furniture manufacturers achieving their sustainability goals. Biobased SolusTM additives comply with the latest regulations concerning MOC and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). For instance, SolusTM does not includes any MOCs such as nitrocellulose, making the coatings less prone to combustion and safer to handle. Additionally, SolusTM is produced with fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to other coating additives and holds biodegradable certifications.

Advanced molecular recycling with SolusTM ES

SolusTM ES offers an additional layer of environmental benefits. Manufactured from certified recycled content* through Eastman's advanced molecular recycling technology, SolusTM ES helps divert materials from the waste stream and repurpose old plastics. This innovative approach results in wood coating additives that contain up to 75% sustainable content, combining biobased materials with recycled content.

Performance and reliability

The sustainability of SolusTM additives does not compromise their performance. SolusTM creates an effective barrier as a carrier base coat or primer, eliminating common surface defects, resisting UV light and salt, and preventing yellowing. It also enhances processing requirements by reducing dry-to-touch handling times and improving flow.

Competitive advantage

By using SolusTM, wood furniture manufacturers and coating formulators can gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. Coatings made with SolusTM not only look better but also last longer and stay stronger. These attributes provide users with a significant advantage as they seek innovative solutions that offer both sustainability and superior performance.

*Certified recycled content allocated using ISCC mass balance