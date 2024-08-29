Team Kohler Races To A Gold Medal Victory At The 2024 Dragon Boat Races
Three cheers for Team Kohler, who raced to a Gold medal victory at the 2024 Dragon Boat Races!
Members of our Asian Resources of Kohler business resource group led two teams of nearly 50 associates to race against local organizations at this year's Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival. Team Kohler 1 emerged victorious in their division, securing first place with a record-breaking finish time.
The fun-filled day continued with traditional Chinese performances, music, games, and cuisine-an unforgettable day of teambuilding and camaraderie!
