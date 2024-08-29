American Airlines CR Smith Museum Inspires The Next Generation Of Aviators

(MENAFN- 3BL) On National Day, American honors the incredible achievements of the aviation and reflects on the boundless potential it holds for the future. In a field where innovation and exploration are fundamental processes, American is committed to building a diverse pipeline of future aviation professionals.

Empowering the next generation is crucial to the continued progress and advancement of modern flight. American supports several endeavors that offer hands-on instruction and interactive for young minds, including the American Airlines CR Smith Museum's award-winning Aviation STEM Summer Camp.

With a focus on STEM, the week-long summer camp provides a robust, in-depth curriculum and exposure to inspiring industry professionals. This summer, American sponsored 56 students from Clinton P. Russell Elementary School and Girls Inc. of Tarrant County for a fully funded summer camp opportunity. Students were immersed in STEM concepts and aviation with the goal of helping them build confidence and recognize that career opportunities in these industries are within reach. By providing impactful educational programming to children of all backgrounds, American and the CR Smith Museum are broadening the aviation community.

“The camp provided our students with invaluable exposure to aviation. It was truly the experience of a lifetime, opening doors and kindling dreams that will shape their futures,” said Chara Pace, Principal of Clinton P. Russell Elementary.“Our students returned with a clear vision of their potential future in the aviation industry by exploring careers from aircraft mechanics and engineers to pilots and flight attendants.”

American celebrates the past and continues to build a strong foundation for the future through the diverse talents of tomorrow's leaders and is proud to provide a framework that equips young aviators with the skills and confidence to reach new heights.

Enrollment in the 2025 summer camp begins in March 2025. Visit the CR Smith Museum website to learn more about the enriching educational programming available for students in the Dallas-Fort Worth community year-round. These development initiatives are made possible through the generous support of museum donors and members. For more information on giving opportunities, visit crsmithmuseum/donate .