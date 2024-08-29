Eight Martyred In Israeli Occupation Bombing Of South Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA



Gaza: Eight Palestinians were martyred and others were in an Israeli bombing on Thursday on the Abasan Al-Kabira area east of Khan Yunis and the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood south of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that five civilians were martyred in the occupation's bombing of a tent sheltering displaced people in Wadi Saber south of Abasan Al-Kabira.

Three others were also martyred, and others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of citizens in Al-Zeitoun neighborhood.

The more than ten-month-long Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza continues by land, sea and air, resulting in the killing of 40,602 citizens and the injury of 93,855 others in an incomplete count. Thousands of victims are still under the rubble with the Civil Defense unable to reach them.