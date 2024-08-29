QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR 4.5 Billion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central (QCB) has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 35 days, 91 days, 182 days, 273 days, and 336 days worth QR 4.5 billion.

In a post on X on Thursday, the QCB said that the treasury bills issued were distributed as follows: QR 300 million for a period of 7 days (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 5.7815 percent, QR one billion for a period of 35 days (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 5.7363 percent, QR one billion for a period of 91 days (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 5.5390 percent, QR one billion for a period of 182 days (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 5.1730 percent, QR one billion for a period of 273 days (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.8888 percent, and QR 200 million for a period of 336 days (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.7478 percent.

The total private bids for treasury bills amounted to QR 13.1 billion.



