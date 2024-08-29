Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00am on Friday will be slightly dusty with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see hazy at times with some clouds , the report added warning of strong wind and high sea at places.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 25 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot reaching 25 knot at places at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 10 km of less at places inshore and 04 to 09 kilometers offshore.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 05 feet at times. Offshore will be 2 to 5 feet rises to 8 feet at times.

