Deputy Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Chief Of Staff
Date
8/29/2024 2:00:18 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met today, August 28, with the Chief of Staff of the armed forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathi Ibrahim Khalifa, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern. They also discussed cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.
The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) HE Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.
MENAFN29082024000063011010ID1108616431
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.