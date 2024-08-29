Deputy Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Chief Of Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met today, August 28, with the Chief of Staff of the of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathi Ibrahim Khalifa, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern. They also discussed cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) HE Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

