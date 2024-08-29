Lucid Software's Enterprise And Fedramp® Authorized Solutions Now Available On Carahsoft's GSA Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah and RESTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration software and Carahsoft Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added Lucid's Enterprise and FedRAMP ® Authorized offerings to its GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule enabling Federal, State and Local Government agencies to easily leverage Lucid's intelligent diagramming, virtual whiteboard and cloud visualization products to further enhance secure collaboration and drive innovation.

"Lucid's addition to Carahsoft's GSA Schedule contract underscores our commitment to supporting Public Sector agencies as they look to digitally transform their operations," said Chris Weber, Head of Public Sector at Lucid Software. "This contract is a significant step for Lucid, allowing agencies to streamline the procurement process so they can quickly and efficiently access our solutions to align, collaborate and plan mission-critical initiatives more securely."

The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is an innovative cloud-based solution that elevates team collaboration in the Public Sector through virtual whiteboarding with Lucidspark and intelligent diagramming with Lucidchart as they ideate, plan and execute mission critical initiatives. Teams looking to understand their cloud environments can do so through cloud visualization with Lucidscale .

Lucid serves Government agencies across all 50 U.S. states, supporting digital transformation by enabling teams to streamline collaboration and align more efficiently on a secure visual platform.

"To meet the mandatory security standards for cloud procurement, our Government customers depend on FedRAMP authorization to access secure and compliant services," said Drew Scherer, Program Manager for FedRAMP Initiatives at Carahsoft. "Lucid's FedRAMP authorization ensures that Government customers can deploy their solutions securely, comply with rigorous standards, and leverage reuse authorizations to accelerate deployment speed. This allows agencies to meet their mission goals more efficiently and with greater confidence in their security posture, supported by our reseller partners who play a key role in delivering these solutions."

Lucid Enterprise and FedRAMP Authorized offerings are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F.

For more information contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 662-3405 or [email protected] ; or visit lucid/solutions/government .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software

is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products-Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale -teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid .



About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Collaboration, Cybersecurity,

MultiCloud,

DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .



