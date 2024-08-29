Ismash Announces Record-Breaking Growth: 21 Franchise Units Sold In The Last 60 Days!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

iSmash, the first and only Rage Room franchise in the United States, is thrilled to announce the sale of 21 new franchise units in the last 60 days, marking an unprecedented period of growth for the brand. This accelerated expansion underscores iSmash's position as the hottest-growing franchise in the entertainment sector.

iSmash has captivated the by offering a unique and exhilarating experience where customers can release stress in a controlled environment by smashing various items, including and glassware. This innovative concept has resonated with a wide audience, leading to a surge in demand from aspiring entrepreneurs eager to join the iSmash family.

"We are excited to see such strong interest in our brand. The recent sale of 21 units is a testament to the growing appeal of iSmash and our commitment to providing a fun, safe, and profitable business opportunity for our franchisees," says Steven Shortino, Founder and CEO of iSmash. He adds, "As the leading entertainment franchise, we're proud to offer a proven playbook that ensures our franchisees hit the ground running."

iSmash's explosive growth can be attributed to its high-profit margins, low startup costs, and comprehensive support system. Franchisees benefit from site selection assistance, construction management, marketing expertise, and an evolving supply chain strategy designed to ensure operational excellence.

The brand's rapid expansion is also driven by its adaptability to different markets and demographics. iSmash's activities, including: Rage Rooms, Black Light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing, appeal to a diverse customer base, making it a versatile and lucrative franchise option.

As iSmash continues to scale, the brand remains committed to maintaining its position as one of the industry leaders in the entertainment space. With the momentum of the last few months, iSmash is on track to become one of the most sought-after franchises in the country.

The current brand locations that are officially open are: Rochester, NY, Syracuse, NY, Tampa, FL, Long Island, NY, Omaha, NE. Reno, NV, and Las Vegas, NV (opening August 30th, 2024!).

Additional expansions include: four additional locations in Tampa, FL, two in Salt Lake City, UT, one in King of Prussia, PA, one in San Francisco, CA, one in Toledo, OH, one in Edison, NJ, six locations in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas, two locations in Houston, TX, one location in Laredo, TX, three locations spread across Raleigh and Charlotte, NC, one location in Fairfax, VA, and one location in Charleston, SC, with much further growth in the pipeline... A total of 24 in development!

