Black Château Authors To Shine At The DPA Pre-Awards Gifting Suite 2024 In Honor Of The Emmys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Books That Make You Gift Bag

Literary stars join Hollywood's elite at the Luxe Hotel for a celebration of storytelling and creativity.

- Nathalie DuboisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Château Enterprises, in alliance with sister company That Make You, announces that several of its authors will participate in the prestigious DPA Pre-Awards Gifting Suite at the Luxe Hotel on September 13th and 14th, 2024. This exclusive event, organized by DPA, is renowned for bringing together Hollywood's elite and influential media the week of the Emmy Awards.The Books That Make You brand provides this unique platform for authors to connect with celebrities, media, and industry insiders at their table during the event. This year, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and receive signed copies of the latest literary works from several of Black Château's acclaimed authors, gifted inside Books That Make You tote bags. Authors include:Grinnell“Buzz” Desjarlais, who comes from a Native American lineage steeped in creativity, will be present on Friday, September 13th, signing copies of his first novel,“Saving KC”. This riveting historical fiction is set against the backdrop of post-Vietnam America. It delves into the complexities of addiction, recovery, and redemption and is published by Classic Day Publishing, an imprint of Peanut Butter Press.Dr. Paul Corona, host of“The Dr. Paul Show” on Roku and Amazon Fire, known for his groundbreaking work in mind and body medicine, will attend on Saturday, September 14th, signing copies of his book,“The Corona Protocol .” Recognized for its revolutionary approach to mental health, the book offers readers insights into achieving holistic wellness. With the audiobook version releasing soon, Dr. Corona continues to challenge the stigma associated with mental health, presenting protocols beyond conventional therapies.P.L. Hampton's novel,“Shadowland ,” will also be featured in the gifting suite. Although Hampton isn't attend in person, his gripping tale of suspense and the supernatural will be among the literary gifts presented to attendees. Through the book, Hampton explores the rich past and present tapestry of African American culture, merging it with the macabre and the uncanny, all while paying homage to the resilience and depth of a society steeped in history.Nathalie Dubois, the head of DPA and organizer of the gifting suite, says,“Nurturing creativity and celebrating artistic expression has always been at the heart of what we do at DPA. The inclusion of talented authors and their captivating stories at the Pre-Awards Gifting Suite enhances the event's cultural richness. We are delighted to collaborate with Black Château Enterprises once again to bring these extraordinary literary voices to our attendees.”Desireé Duffy, the Founder of Black Château and Books That Make You, adds,“DPA Gifting Suites are truly exceptional. Having authors there with their books bridges the worlds of literature and entertainment. It's an honor to have Black Château and Books That Make You represented at this prestigious event, where storytelling in all its forms is celebrated.”The Luxe Hotel, a sophisticated venue nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, provides an ideal setting for this exclusive event. The DPA Pre-Awards Gifting Suites are known for their luxurious ambiance and carefully curated selection of gifts, making it a must-attend experience for award nominees, presenters, and key industry figures.Books That Make You, as a sister company to Black Château Enterprises, is once again the proud presenter of the literary offerings at this prestigious event. The collaboration between Black Château and DPA emphasizes the importance of storytelling and the impact of literature in today's entertainment landscape.For updates and to follow the fun from no matter where you are, follow: #DPApreawards24 #DPAgiftsuite #BCE #BTMYAbout DPA Group:Dubois Pelin & Associates, known as DPA Group, is an entertainment strategy company which has been producing VIP gifting events for 20 years. Known as a leader in the industry, they offer gifting suites that tie into various entertainment awards, film festivals, and other high-profile occasions. Past attendees of DPA Gifting Lounges include Paula Abdul, Angela Basset, Mary J. Blige, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Morgan Freeman, Richard Gere, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Eva Longoria, Mandy Moore, Sharon Stone, Charlize Theron, Vanessa Williams, and many more. To see a more complete list, success stories, and more, visit the DPA website .About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company's motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château's sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit and .

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.