Resource Innovations Partners With Arizona Governor's Office Of Resiliency To Launch Efficiency Arizona Energy Saving Programs

Resource Innovations has joined in partnership with the Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency to launch Efficiency Arizona, an initiative that will distribute dollars to Arizona residents to increase efficiency in homes.

The statewide initiative, set to roll out in phases starting this fall, is designed to enhance energy efficiency, promote clean energy, and provide significant cost savings to Arizona residents.

Phase 1 will be focused on replacement of air conditioning units with heat pumps for Arizonans facing extreme heat and who meet income eligibility requirements (below 80%

AMI and 80-150% AMI). The first phase is a partnership with Wildfire and other regional community action agencies. This initiative will be rolled out in phases over the next few months.

Efficiency Arizona, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Energy Rebates programs, is part of a broader national effort initiated by the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Biden on August 16, 2022. Through this act, millions of dollars have been allocated to Arizona households to help reduce energy costs, upgrade to clean energy equipment, and cut down on indoor and outdoor air pollution.

"We are pleased to partner with Resource Innovations to bring Efficiency Arizona to life," said Maren Mahoney, Director of the Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency. "Their expertise in implementing energy efficiency programs is invaluable as we work to make these critical resources accessible to all Arizonans. Together, we are committed to helping our communities achieve greater energy resilience and environmental sustainability."

The launch of the program is being marked by a visit from Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk - who is visiting Arizona on August 29 for an event with Governor Katie Hobbs, Mayor Kate Gallego and other community leaders at GateWay Community College in Phoenix.

Efficiency Arizona encompasses two primary rebate programs aimed at homeowners and multifamily properties:



HOMES Program : This program offers performance-based rebates for comprehensive home energy-saving retrofits. Rebate amounts are determined by the level of energy savings achieved, and experts will work with homeowners to identify and implement tailored energy efficiency solutions. The HOMES program is expected to be available later in the fall of 2024. HEAR Program : Targeted at low-income and historically underserved households, the Homeowners Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program offers substantial rebates for installing qualifying electrification equipment. Eligible households can receive up to $14,000 in total rebates for projects like installing ENERGY STAR-certified electric heat pumps, water heaters, and other energy-efficient appliances.

The program will be launched in phases over the coming months, with the first part of the program being an emergency program for qualifying individuals who need their home air conditioning replaced. Efficiency Arizona will be partnering with Wildfire, formerly the Arizona Community Action Alliance, and other Community Action Agencies across the state to implement this program statewide.

"We are proud to partner with the Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency to bring Efficiency Arizona to life," said Lauren Casentini, CEO of Resource Innovations. "Our goal is to make energy efficiency accessible to all Arizonans, providing them with the tools and resources needed to lower their energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future. This program represents a significant step forward in our mission to create equitable energy solutions for everyone."

Efficiency Arizona will be introduced in three key phases:



Phase I – August 29, 2024 : Launch of the emergency air-conditioning replacement program, targeted at qualifying individuals and families facing financial hardship and heat emergencies. This phase will be implemented in partnership with Wildfire, formerly the Arizona Community Action Alliance, and other Community Action Agencies across the state.

Phase II – Fall 2024 : Statewide rollout of the home retrofit program, offering energy efficiency rebates to a broader audience. Phase III – Winter 2024 : Introduction of the Multifamily Pilot Program, aimed at improving energy efficiency in multifamily residential properties.

Resource Innovations will collaborate with local community-based organizations, utilities, and industry associations across Arizona to ensure the successful implementation of Efficiency Arizona. The initiative also presents a significant opportunity for contractors and other industry professionals to contribute to the program's success

which will be announced this fall.



About Resource Innovations

Resource Innovations is accelerating the transition to clean energy, serving as a trusted partner to utilities and governments in energy efficiency and decarbonization planning. Since its inception in 2016, Resource Innovations has been committed to addressing climate change and energy equity, earning a place on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies three times. Visit



to learn more about how we are leading the charge to power change.

About the Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency

The Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency was established to unify water, land use, transportation, and energy policies under one umbrella, with the goal of addressing Arizona's environmental challenges. The office seeks to bring together state agencies, businesses, and communities to identify solutions that expand job opportunities, improve health and well-being, and pave a path to long-term prosperity. Visit

