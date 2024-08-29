Elite DNA Releases New Guide Featuring Practical Advice For Managing Election Year Stress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2024 election season intensifies, many Americans are grappling with heightened stress and anxiety. A recent survey by Pew Research Center highlights the significant impact of election-related stress, with 65% of participants reporting feelings of exhaustion and 55% experiencing anger when thinking about politics.Chronic stress linked to the election can lead to serious physical and mental issues, including mood disorders, heart disease, and diabetes. The constant barrage of news and divisive rhetoric can potentially exacerbate feelings of helplessness and frustration, making it crucial to take proactive steps to safeguard one's mental health.Elite DNA, a leading provider of behavioral and mental health services, offers actionable strategies to help individuals manage election stress effectively . By addressing the root causes of election anxiety and implementing practical coping mechanisms, Elite DNA empowers individuals to regain control over their well-being and navigate the election season with resilience.Key recommendations include:.Limiting News and Social Media Consumption: Reducing exposure to the 24-hour news cycle and taking breaks from social media can significantly lower stress levels..Setting Boundaries on Political Discussions: Healthy political dialogue is important, but setting boundaries can prevent divisive conversations from escalating stress..Practicing Mindfulness: Techniques such as box breathing, body scans, and the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding method can help manage in-the-moment anxiety..Prioritizing Self-Care: Incorporating activities like exercise, journaling, and relaxation into daily routines can support mental and emotional well-being.For those struggling to manage election-related anxiety, Elite DNA's team of mental health professionals is available to provide evidence-based support through therapy, medication management, and more.About Elite DNAElite DNA is committed to helping individuals overcome mental health challenges, offering a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. With locations across the region, Elite DNA is ready to support you through the challenges of the 2024 election season.To learn more about our services and locations, please visit the Elite DNA website .

