Green Fields Oils Tests Organic Herbs Grown With Aquaponic Innovation For Essential Oil Production

Discover how Green Fields Oils is blending tradition with innovation to create a sustainable future in essential oil production.

AMMAN, SUWEILEH, JORDAN, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Fields Oils, a leading producer of pure, cold-pressed, and steam-distilled essential oils, is thrilled to announce its involvement in testing organic herbs cultivated through a unique aquaponic farming method. While these farms are not part of Green Fields Oils' own operations, the company is excited to collaborate with these innovative farms to explore the potential of mint , basil , and other herbs as new sources for their premium essential oils.A Blend of Tradition and InnovationGreen Fields Oils has always been synonymous with purity, tradition, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Now, as the world of agriculture evolves, the company is exploring how modern methods can enhance their time-honored craft. The herbs being tested are grown in a system that uses soil and water from fish tanks, creating a symbiotic environment that benefits both the plants and the aquatic life. This method, known as aquaponics, is an innovative approach that aligns with Green Fields' values of sustainability and natural purity.Amina Al Ramadna, the visionary behind Green Fields Oils, shares her enthusiasm for this new venture:“We've always believed in working in harmony with nature. Testing herbs grown in aquaponic farms is a natural extension of our commitment to quality and sustainability. We're eager to see how this method influences the essential oils we produce.”Testing Mint, Basil, and BeyondThe herbs under evaluation include mint, basil, and other aromatic plants traditionally valued for their fragrance and therapeutic benefits. Grown in rich soil and nourished by water from fish tanks, these herbs are expected to yield oils that are as potent and pure as those produced through conventional methods-if not more so.Green Fields Oils is conducting thorough tests on these herbs to assess their suitability for essential oil distillation. The focus is on understanding how the aquaponic environment affects the quality, concentration, and aroma of the oils. The results of these tests will guide Green Fields in potentially integrating aquaponic-sourced herbs into their regular production line.A Step Towards a Greener FutureThis collaboration with aquaponic farms represents a significant step forward for Green Fields Oils, combining their deep respect for traditional practices with a willingness to embrace innovative, eco-friendly methods. While the farms are not Green Fields' own projects, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and excellence.“This isn't just about producing oils; it's about contributing to a more sustainable future,” Amina explains.“By testing these herbs, we're exploring new ways to create high-quality products that are good for our customers and the planet.”Join Us in This JourneyAs Green Fields Oils continues to explore the possibilities of aquaponically grown herbs, they invite you to join them on this journey. For updates on this project and to explore their range of authentic essential oils, visit greenfieldsjo.About Green Fields OilsGreen Fields Oils, based in Amman, Jordan, has been a trusted name in the production of genuine, chemical-free cold-pressed and steam-distilled essential oils since 2004. The company is known for its commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability. Their latest initiative involves testing herbs grown in aquaponic farms to determine their potential for high-quality essential oil production. To learn more, visit greenfieldsjo.For media inquiries, please contact:Green Fields OilsEmail: ...Website: greenfieldsjo

