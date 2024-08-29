Inaugural Pickleroo Festival In Jacksonville Set To Introduce Premier Pickleball Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PickleRoo Flier

PickleRoo Festival debuts Nov 23, 2024 in downtown Jacksonville, blending pickleball, food, art, and in a festive atmosphere.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inaugural PickleRoo Festival in Jacksonville to Showcase Pickleball and Festival AtmosphereThe PickleRoo Festival will debut on Saturday, November 23, 2024, in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. This event will bring together the of pickleball with a vibrant festival atmosphere, offering a family-friendly experience with activities for all ages. The festival will be held at the Toon Town venue, located two blocks from the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium.The PickleRoo Festival will offer a full day of activities for pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels. Attendees can participate in expert-led clinics, enjoy open play matches on professional courts, and explore a variety of other activities. The event is designed to cater to both seasoned players and newcomers to the sport.In addition to pickleball, the festival will feature a vendor village showcasing the latest pickleball gear, a selection of food trucks, a beer garden, art exhibitions, and live music. The day will conclude with After-Dark Glow-Play, where courts will be illuminated for a unique pickleball experience under the stars.Plans are in place for the PickleRoo Festival to become a traveling event series across the Southeast and beyond in 2025.“Our goal is to create a space where people can come together to enjoy both the game and a festival atmosphere,” said one of the event founders.“Whether you're competing, learning, or simply enjoying the event, the PickleRoo Festival is designed to offer something for everyone.”Ticket Information : Tickets for the PickleRoo Festival start at $10, with a special limited-time offer of $5. VIP tickets are available in limited quantities.For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, please contact:Cody Edwards: cody@pickleroo 954-294-4915Patrick Gay: ... 954-733-1680

