Global Organic Cassava Starch Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organic Cassava Starch Global Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

Organic Cassava Starch Market Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The organic cassava starch market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.52 billion in 2023 to $3.70 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing preference for natural and organic ingredients, growing demand for gluten-free products, rising use of non-GMO products, growing demand of clean-labeL products, and growing demand for convenience foods.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The organic cassava starch market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumption of gluten-free alternatives, increasing demand for processed foods, increasing organic processed food products, increasing consumption of gluten-free products, and increasing consumer demand for transparency and naturalness in their food choices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Organic Cassava Starch Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Organic Cassava Starch Market

The growing demand for convenience foods is expected to propel the growth of the organic cassava starch market going forward. Convenience foods are pre-packaged or pre-prepared foods designed for quick and easy consumption with minimal preparation time and are typically ready-to-eat, catering to busy lifestyles. The growing demand for convenience foods is attributed to several factors, such as busy lifestyles, lack of time for cooking, and the desire for quick, easy meal solutions. Organic cassava starch is a valuable ingredient in the convenience food industry because it improves texture, stability, and shelf life while meeting the demands for healthier and allergen-free food options.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the organic cassava starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, SPAC Starch Products, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos, KPN Pharma Limited.

Major companies operating in the organic cassava starch market focus on developing innovative products, such as chemical-free organic cassava starch products, to cater to the increasing consumer demand for natural and sustainably produced food ingredients. Chemical-free organic cassava starch products are derived from the cassava root through processes that avoid using synthetic chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs) at any production stage.

Segments:

1) By Type: Modified Cassava, Native Cassava

2) By Form: Liquid, Dry

3) By End-User: Food Processing, Textile, Chemical And Pharmaceutical, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the organic cassava starch market in 2023. The regions covered in the organic cassava starch market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Organic Cassava Starch Market Definition

Organic cassava starch is a type of starch derived from cassava (Manihot esculenta) roots that is grown organically, without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetic modification. Cassava starch is extracted from the roots of the cassava plant by washing, grating, and separating the starch from the fibrous components. Organic cassava starch is commonly used as a thickener, stabilizer, or binder in food products such as soups, sauces, bakery items, and gluten-free products.

Organic Cassava Starch Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Organic Cassava Starch Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on organic cassava starch market size, organic cassava starch market drivers and trends, organic cassava starch market major players, organic cassava starch competitors' revenues, organic cassava starch market positioning, and organic cassava starch market growth across geographies. The organic cassava starch market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Food Global Market Report 2024



Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2024



Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.