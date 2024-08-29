Global Non Sugar Sweeteners Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The non sugar sweeteners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.42 billion in 2023 to $13.94 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness about the health risks, improved production techniques enhancing the quality, shift in consumer preferences, increasing research and development, and growth of low-calorie and sugar-free product lines.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The non-sugar sweeteners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing numbers of diabetic patients, increasing urbanization, rising demand for high-intensity sweeteners, increasing energy drink demand from athletes, and rising demand for goods.

Growth Driver Of The Non Sugar Sweeteners Market

The increasing number of diabetic patients is expected to propel the growth of the non-sugar sweetener market going forward. Diabetic patients are individuals who are diagnosed with diabetes mellitus, a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels. The increasing number of diabetic patients is due to the high consumption of processed foods, sugary beverages, high-calorie diets, obesity, and the aging population. Non-sugar sweeteners provide sweetening options that promote calorie control, blood sugar regulation, and general well-being, which is a crucial contribution to the dietary treatment of diabetes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the non sugar sweeteners market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestlé S.A., Wilmar International Limited, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Major companies operating in the non-sugar sweeteners market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as natural sugar substitutes, to cater to the increasing demand for healthier, low-calorie alternatives. Natural sugar substitutes are sweeteners derived from natural sources that provide sweetness with fewer calories and a lower impact on blood sugar levels than regular sugar.

Segments:

1) By Type: Artificial Non-Sugar Sweeteners, Natural Non-Sugar Sweeteners, Sugar Alcohols, Novel Sweeteners

2) By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

3) By Application: Food Industry, Diabetes Mellitus Treatment, Oral Care, Others Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the non-sugar sweeteners market in 2023. The regions covered in the non sugar sweeteners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Non Sugar Sweeteners Market Definition

A non-sugar sweetener is a substance used to provide a sweet taste to foods and beverages without the caloric content or metabolic effects of sugar. These sweeteners are often used as sugar substitutes in various products to reduce calorie intake, manage blood sugar levels, or prevent dental cavities. Non-sugar sweeteners can be natural or artificial and are significantly sweeter than sugar, requiring only small amounts to achieve the desired sweetness.

Non Sugar Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non Sugar Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non sugar sweeteners market size, non sugar sweeteners market drivers and trends, non sugar sweeteners market major players, non sugar sweeteners competitors' revenues, non sugar sweeteners market positioning, and non sugar sweeteners market growth across geographies. The non sugar sweeteners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

