Pano AI And Austin Energy Announce Full Deployment Of AI-Driven Wildfire Camera Detection System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rollout of 13 camera stations marks a significant step forward in enhancing wildfire response capabilities across the utility's entire 437-square-mile service territory

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI (Pano), the leading developer of artificial intelligence-driven wildfire detection, and Austin , today announced the full deployment of an advanced AI-driven wildfire camera detection system, marking a significant step forward in enhancing wildfire response capabilities across Central Texas.



The Pano AI system integrates ultra-high-definition, 360-degree cameras, artificial intelligence, and real-time data monitoring to swiftly detect and verify potential wildfires. Once a fire is identified, the system automatically alerts Austin Energy and local fire departments, providing precise location data and real-time imagery to aid first responders in their efforts to quickly address and contain the threat.

"This is an important step for the safety of our community and the reliability of our electric system," said Chris Vetromile, Austin Energy's wildfire program manager. "With climate change driving hotter, drier summers, this AI-powered detection system allows us to respond faster and more effectively to wildfires, safeguarding our community and supporting more reliable service."

The AI-driven system continuously scans for smoke, triangulates the fire's location, and delivers actionable intelligence to local authorities and fire departments. This early detection capability supports Austin Energy in making critical decisions, such as initiating necessary power shut-offs during active fire conditions.

The Pano deployment spans beyond the Austin city limits, covering most of Travis County and extends into parts of Hays, Bastrop, Williamson and Burnet counties, ensuring all of Austin Energy's 437-square-mile service area is monitored. In collaboration with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) and surrounding County Emergency Service District Fire Departments, the 13 camera stations are strategically placed to maximize coverage of critical regions, providing a proactive layer of defense against emerging wildfire threats.

"This technology gives us real-time situational awareness, allowing us to identify and respond to fires before they spread," said Justice Jones, wildfire mitigation officer for the Austin Fire Department. "The collaboration between Pano AI, Austin Energy, and local fire departments marks a new chapter in our ability to safeguard our communities from the growing threat of wildfires."

The system is the result of collaborative efforts between Austin Energy, the Austin Fire Department and the Texas Public Power Corridor Committee, a coalition of public utilities along the I-35 corridor. The deployment highlights Austin Energy's commitment to innovation and safety while providing critical support to first responders throughout the region.

"Our partnership with Austin Energy demonstrates the transformative power of AI in wildfire management," said Arvind Satyam, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Pano AI. "By delivering up-to-the-minute information to first responders, we are helping to protect both people and infrastructure in Texas."

About Austin Energy:

Austin Energy, the City of Austin's electric utility, serves more than 550,000 customer accounts and more than one million residents in Greater Austin. The utility's mission - to safely deliver clean, affordable, reliable energy and excellent customer service - has guided Austin Energy in powering the community and supporting the region's growth since 1895. For more information about Austin Energy, visit austinenergy.com .

About Pano AI:

Pano AI is the leading AI-driven solution for active wildfire detection. The fully integrated solution combines ultra-high-definition cameras, wireless connectivity, satellite feeds, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software to provide its customers and partners with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate. Pano's technology and services are used by governments, utilities, private landowners, and fire agencies in 15 states or provinces throughout the U.S., Australia and British Columbia, Canada. It covers more than 20 million acres of land, helping to better safeguard infrastructure, communities, and lives against catastrophic fire incidents. To learn more, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

