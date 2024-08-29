Virginia Credit Union Board Of Directors Adds New Leaders Following Successful Merger With Member One Federal Credit Union

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union's (VACU) Board of Directors has gained new members following the successful Aug. 1 merger with Roanoke-based Member One Credit Union.

Penny Hodge and Matt Huff have joined the board as directors. Tyler Caveness will serve as an associate director. All three previously served as board members at Member One Federal Credit Union. They began service on the VACU Board on Aug. 1.

“We recognize the significance of this merger and the trust placed in us by Member One's membership,” noted VACU Board Chair Kenneth E. Ampy.“Through the merger, we gain not only Member One's trusted and talented staff, but also Board-level leadership from Penny, Matt and Tyler. They will contribute their individual talents, their deep knowledge of their members and communities, and their ties to local community, business and government leaders.”

About Our Incoming Board Members and Associate Board Member



Penny Hodge is the retired assistant superintendent of finance and operations for Roanoke County Public Schools, with more than 31 years of experience in public education and the local government sector. Hodge received a B.S. degree in business accounting from Radford University and is a certified public accountant. She currently serves on the Virginia Western Community College Advisory Board and the Roanoke County Local Finance Board. She volunteers with various nonprofit organizations serving the Roanoke community.

Matt Huff is a lifelong native of the Roanoke region and is a principal at Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group, where he serves as the firm's president. He has been named one of the state's top“Power Brokers” by Virginia Business and has been featured in the Roanoke Times for his leadership in commercial real estate. Owed to his business connections and deep personal roots in the community, Huff has long been recognized as a leader in the regional economic and political communities. He is a summa cum laude honor graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in finance. Tyler Caveness is a Roanoke native and is the founder and principal advisor at Caveness Investment Advisory, LLC, a boutique wealth management practice for the self-employed. Prior to starting his business, Caveness worked as a human capital management and technology implementation consultant for some of America's largest employers. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University in 2014, where he also played collegiate football. He is active in the Roanoke community.

The VACU Board is currently comprised of 13 member-elected volunteers and is ultimately responsible for the credit union's direction and control. Non-voting associate board members can participate in the affairs of the board, learning more about the credit union before seeking election by the membership to a seat as a voting board member.

VACU's Current Board

The following individuals currently serve on VACU's Board of Directors:

Kenneth E. Ampy (Chair)

Melina Davis (Vice Chair)

L. Robert Bolling (Secretary/Treasurer)

Kimberly R. Baine

Patricia A. Green

John T. Grier

Penny Hodge

Matt Huff

Brian K. Jackson

Robert B. Jones Jr.

Tracy McCabe

Paul D. Thompson

Eric B. Tolbert

Attachment

Virginia Credit Union Board Adds Leaders

CONTACT: Lewis Wood Virginia Credit Union 804-560-5664 ...