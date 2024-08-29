Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patient Controlled Injectors Global Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The patient controlled injectors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.01 billion in 2023 to $4.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in home healthcare, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing cases of diabetes, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing focus on personalized medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The patient controlled injectors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rising aging population, rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing cancer cases, and increasing autoimmune disorders prevalence.

Growth Driver Of The Patient Controlled Injectors Market

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the patient-controlled injectors market going forward. Chronic illness is a long-term health condition that usually lasts three months or longer and may worsen over time. The rise in chronic illness is due to factors such as the aging population, the obesity epidemic, socioeconomic factors, and environmental exposures. Chronic diseases use patient-controlled injectors to allow patients to self-administer medications with precision, ease, and on a schedule that aligns with their treatment plans.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the patient controlled injectors market include Medtronic plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Phillips-Medisize.

Major companies operating in the patient-controlled injectors market are developing innovative products, such as ready-to-use syringes, to serve customers with advanced features better. Ready-to-use syringes are prefilled, sterilized syringes with a predetermined dose of medication, eliminating the need for manual preparation and reducing the risk of contamination and dosing errors.

Segments:

1) By Product: Electronic Wearable Injector, Mechanical Wearable Injector, Infusion Pumps

2) By Application: Cancer Treatment, Auto-Immune Treatment, Blood Disorder Treatment, Other Application

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the patient controlled injectors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the patient controlled injectors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Patient Controlled Injectors Market Definition

Patient-controlled injectors are medical devices that allow patients to self-administer medication with precise control over the dosage and timing. These devices are designed to be user-friendly, enabling patients to manage their treatment independently, often in their homes.

