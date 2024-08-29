How Elliston Pediatrics Is Transforming Pediatric Care In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elliston Pediatrics is redefining pediatric care in New York City by blending medical expertise with a personal touch.Founded by the husband-and-wife team of Heidi Meeker , BSN, RNC-OB, MNN, LRN, EFM, and Dr. Andrew Elliston, MD, FAAP, the practice draws on their combined 40 years of medical expertise and their personal experiences as parents. The couple's decision to establish Elliston Pediatrics stemmed from their own challenges in finding timely and reliable healthcare for their children.“Elliston Pediatrics allows us to return to the core values that motivated me to become a pediatrician,” said Dr. Andrew Elliston.“In this practice, we make it a priority to get to know our patients and their families, ensuring we understand their needs and concerns so that we can offer thoughtful and effective care.”Dr. Elliston received his Doctorate of Medicine at Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed his Pediatric Residency at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital. Upon his move to New York City, he became affiliated with Weill-Cornell / New York Presbyterian Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.Alongside Dr. Elliston, the practice includes Dr. Michelle Bennett, MD, FAAP, and Dr. Cherilyn Davis, MD, FAAP, both of whom bring extensive experience and a shared commitment to patient-centered care.Dr. Bennett completed medical school at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, where she graduated in the top 10% of her medical school class and with Honors in Pediatrics. She was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society“I recognize that each child is unique, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare,” said Dr. Michelle Bennett, MD, FAAP.“My goal is to help families discover what makes their child and family special, and to support them in navigating their healthcare journey.”Dr. Davis completed her residency training in pediatrics at Children's National Hospital (ranked as the 5th best children's hospital according to U.S. News and World) and was a recipient of the Susan L. Ivey Courage to Lead Award.“I believe in building an environment of trust, empathy, and open communication. By listening to parents and collaborating on personalized treatment plans, we ensure that every child receives the care they need to thrive.” said Dr. Davis.Heidi Meeker, who serves as co-founder with over 20 years of experience has worked in Adult Medicine, Psychiatry, Home Care, and Nursing Management. She has also been a Labor and Delivery and Newborn Nursery nurse"As both a mother and a nurse, I understand firsthand the challenges parents face within today's fragmented healthcare system,” said Heidi Meeker BSN, RNC-OB, MNN, LRN, EFM.“My own child's near-fatal experience due to medical errors underscored the critical need for a more supportive, cohesive approach to pediatric care."In addition, the team at Elliston Pediatrics includes Laura Varghese, BSN, RNC-OB, LRN, MNN, IBCLC, who serves as the Nurse Case Manager and Lactation Counselor. With her extensive background in labor and delivery, newborn care, and lactation support, Laura plays a crucial role in streamlining specialist referrals, coordinating appointments, and providing unwavering support to parents.Elliston Pediatrics' mission is to ensure that every family has access to the best possible care, supported by a team that understands the importance of trust, empathy, and long-term relationships.For more information, please visit

