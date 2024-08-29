Inter-App Beta Launch On Abey Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Inter-App Beta Launches on Abey Network, Expanding Cross-Application Rewards and utilities

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, GRAND CAYMAN, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Abey Foundation is excited to announce the open beta launch of Inter-App, a groundbreaking feature designed to enhance the interconnected experience across applications within the Abey ecosystem. Starting on September 5, 2024, users can access Inter-App by visiting abey and connecting their wallets.Inter-App aims to streamline and amplify user engagement across various platforms by enabling a seamless integration of social profiles and activities. During the beta phase, users can:- Connect their social profiles such as X (formerly Twitter) and Discord accounts.- Customize usernames and profile pictures for their wallets.- Engage in the first batch of interactive quests, offering new ways to earn rewards.A significant highlight of Inter-App is the consolidation of activities across applications built on the Abey network, allowing users to earn and redeem cross-app rewards. For instance, users who trade on XSwap, Abey's largest decentralized exchange (DEX), can earn XP or points that are redeemable for XRacer NFTs. These NFTs can then be utilized within XRacer, a separate game also hosted on the Abey network.The Abey Foundation remains committed to enhancing the user experience within its ecosystem. As the Inter-App feature evolves, users can expect an increasing variety of quests, participating projects, achievements, exchangeable rewards, and potential yield opportunities.For more information and to join the open beta, visit abey.About Abey FoundationThe Abey Foundation is dedicated to building a robust and interconnected blockchain ecosystem. Through innovative features like Inter-App, the Foundation continues to advance the possibilities of decentralized technology, providing users with diverse and rewarding experiences.

