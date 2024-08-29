SSL Phase I, LLC Completes $29.7 Million Acquisition Of Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes In Odessa, TX
Date
8/29/2024 12:16:18 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ODESSA, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
SSL Phase I, LLC announced the Acquisition of residential property, Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, for $29.7 million. This luxury living community, located at 7701 E. Highway 191, was acquired on July 26, 2024, with the total Real Property value of $29,790,000.
Featuring one and two bedroom apartment options, Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes provides comfortable living spaces that include updated kitchens, large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, a washer and dryer and private balconies that bring in lots of natural light. The community also offers a resort-style pool with a shallow water sunning area, an outdoor courtyard with a putting green, lawn games and two fenced dog park areas. Residents can take advantage of the 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center and coffee bar within the Clubhouse, all within the secure confines of a gated community.
"Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes offers city living in a small community, providing residents with a unique and luxurious living experience." said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, SSL Phase I, LLC.
For more information on Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes, visit the website –
Photos of Sunset Lodge Apartments
SOURCE SSL Phase I, LLC
MENAFN29082024003732001241ID1108616260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.