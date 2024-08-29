SSL Phase I, LLC Completes $29.7 Million Acquisition Of Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes In Odessa, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ODESSA, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SSL Phase I, LLC announced the of residential property, Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, for $29.7 million. This luxury living community, located at 7701 E. Highway 191, was acquired on July 26, 2024, with the total Real Property value of $29,790,000.

Featuring one and two bedroom apartment options, Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes provides comfortable living spaces that include updated kitchens, large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, a washer and dryer and private balconies that bring in lots of natural light. The community also offers a resort-style pool with a shallow water sunning area, an outdoor courtyard with a putting green, lawn games and two fenced dog park areas. Residents can take advantage of the 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center and coffee bar within the Clubhouse, all within the secure confines of a gated community.



"Sunset Lodge Apartment Homes offers city living in a small community, providing residents with a unique and luxurious living experience." said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, SSL Phase I, LLC.

