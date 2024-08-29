Viewsonic Launches High-Brightness Laser Projector Series With Up To 8,500 ANSI Lumens For Large Venues

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BREA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions,

expands its Luminous Superior Series by launching high-brightness laser B2B projectors. With brightness levels reaching up to 8,500 ANSI Lumens, these projectors deliver exceptional visual experiences in large venues such as auditoriums, museums, and reception areas. By adding 6 new advanced models to the DLP lineup, ViewSonic offers the most comprehensive projector product line available, designed to meet the diverse needs of professional AV partners.

"ViewSonic has achieved twofold growth

in the 5,000 to 5,999 ANSI Lumens segment globally, driven by the launch of new laser projectors. The company has surpassed last year's performance as demand for high-brightness projectors continues to rise," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The enhancement of our B2B projectors allows us to offer a broader range of brightness levels, catering to both mainstream and professional needs. This series is designed with a user-centric approach, delivering superior visual quality and performance with higher cost-effectiveness while setting new standards for sustainability in professional visual technology. This not only strengthens ViewSonic's market position but also opens up new opportunities, further reinforcing our leadership in the global projector market."

Professional Laser Projectors Designed for Large, Dynamic Venues

Targeting high-potential markets across the business, education, and commercial sectors, ViewSonic introduces two models-the LS901HD and LS901-4K-as successors to the LS920WU, featuring advanced 3rd generation laser technology, a lighter design, and enhanced energy efficiency. Building on the expansion of its high-brightness lineup, ViewSonic also unveils 4 additional B2B laser projectors, including the LS950WU , LS951WU, LS960WU, and LS950-4K. With brightness levels ranging from 5,500 to 8,500 ANSI Lumens, these projectors deliver impressive visuals while simplifying installation and usage across various applications, along with centralized device management capability for easy operation and management.

For meeting hubs like boardrooms and training rooms, the LS950WU comes with 7,100 ANSI Lumens to ensure clear visuals even in ambient lighting conditions. It supports a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, which pairs seamlessly with Microsoft Teams Rooms for an optimized meeting experience, and includes split-screen functions to facilitate efficient and collaborative meetings.

The LS950-4K projector delivers 4K HDR with brightness levels of 7,100 ANSI Lumens, providing an ideal audiovisual performance for seminars and large gatherings held in business and educational auditoriums. Capable of projecting in 4K resolution and delivering ultra-large screens up to 300 inches, this model ensures high-quality visuals for large-scale audiences and participants.

In museums or art galleries, where space utilization is important for artistic expression, the LS951WU model offers 8,000 ANSI Lumens with a 0.75 to 0.95 throw ratio, enabling it to project a 100" image from just 1.61 meters away. This design saves space and provides flexible installation options.

Furthermore, it includes software that makes edge blending easier for an immersive display. Exhibitors can leverage the built-in HDBT receiver for high-quality audiovisual transmission over long distances using network cables, providing a cost-effective solution.

For commercial signage in public spaces, the LS960WU projector features 8,500 ANSI Lumens, long-lasting color performance, and a 30,000-hour lifespan, which helps lower the total cost of ownership. Staff can easily control and adjust the projection with motorized lens shift and focus, along with H/V keystone correction for detailed refinement. It can fulfill diverse demands with 360-degree projection, or a digital advertisement in 90-degree portrait mode. The projector can perform well on an arc wall or cylinder pillar with the wrapping tool to shape the image perfectly through multiple points.

Expanding and Completing the Offerings for ProAV Partners

As demand for high-brightness projectors increases due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to flexibly integrate visuals into diverse spaces, they are also helping business clients achieve sustainability. Lamp-free light sources like laser and LED consume less energy than mercury lamps and reduce waste from light bulb replacement. Beyond these benefits, ViewSonic is expanding its offerings and continuously pushing the boundaries of visual technology, providing valuable solutions for commercial and educational scenarios that meet the evolving demands of professional environments.

To learn more about ViewSonic's latest B2B projectors, please visit: products/projectors/?f_apps=Business%2CEducation%2CInstallation&f_features=feature_lampfree

