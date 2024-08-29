Wings For Life Announces Fundraising Gala Honoring Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hosted by TV Personality and Disability Advocate Sophie Morgan

Wings for Life , a non-profit spinal cord research foundation, announced "The Cord Club LA," a highly anticipated fundraising event aimed to raise awareness and support for its cause. The gala will bring together some of the nation's most notable researchers, supporters and celebrities, including one of NBC's first disabled Paralympics correspondents, Sophie Morgan, serving as the gala host and featuring a live performance from renowned singer-songwriter Lauren Mayberry. The event will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., with the red carpet beginning at 6:00 p.m.

As part of the special evening, Wings for Life will recognize individuals whose inspirational activism and visionary work underscore the mission of the organization to find a cure for spinal cord injury. One hundred percent of all proceeds from the night will go directly to funding spinal cord injury in the United States. As Red Bull's charity of choice, all administrative costs for the Foundation are covered by Red Bull. Since its inception in 2004, Wings for Life has funded groundbreaking research projects and clinical trials globally. The foundation's dedication to scientific advancement and innovation has brought hope to millions affected by spinal cord injuries.

"We are excited to host our fundraising gala during spinal cord injury awareness month and bring together our incredible community of supporters," said Andrew Wagner, CEO of Wings for Life USA. "This event is a testament to the progress we've made together over the past 20 years and a reminder of the critically important work still ahead. Every dollar raised brings us closer to our goal of finding a cure."

On the heels of the Paralympic Games in Paris, Sophie Morgan is a sought after spokesperson for her unwavering disability rights campaigns and will make history as one of the first disabled correspondents for NBC's Paralympics 2024. Morgan was paralyzed from the chest down after a horrific car accident, which became the catalyst for her extraordinary story and relentless ambition.

"It is an honor to be selected as the host for the Wings for Life 2024 gala," said Sophie Morgan, Award Winning TV Personality and Disability Advocate. "I'm proud to support an organization that is actively raising awareness and leading critical research for spinal cord injuries. I look forward to celebrating with so many passionate supporters and advocates, each with their own unique journeys and stories."

The "Inspiration Award" will be given to father and son duo, Snocross Athletes, Ryan and Raycer Frank, for their extraordinary dedication to the Wings for Life mission and resilient journey after Raycer's tragic spinal cord injury. When Raycer was just 15, he sustained a spinal cord injury during his successful Snocross career and was told he would never walk again but defied the odds. Wings for Life will also honor Brooklyn-based filmmaker Jess Jacklin, with the "Visionary Award" for her thought-provoking storytelling in her debut feature film, Quad Gods, which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and is streaming on MAX. Her film tells the story of a pioneering esports team made up of players with quadriplegia and explores themes of adversity, innovation, and perseverance of the human spirit.

To conclude the evening's prestigious stage program, Lauren Mayberry, who recently launched her solo career following the celebration of her 10th anniversary with CHVRCHES, will join in support of Wings for Life's mission with a special performance. The gala will feature additional celebrity participants including Isaiah Mustafa, Guillermo Diaz, Tracie Thoms, Sono Patel, and Olympic gold medalist and NBC correspondent Tara Lipinski. Additionally, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress Beverly D'Angelo will serve as the in-house announcer, with DJ Ivan Mariscal spinning beats throughout the night.

Tickets for "The Cord Club LA" are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your spot at the event, please visit thecordclubla .

About Wings for Life:

Worldwide, millions of people are dependent on a wheelchair after having sustained a spinal cord injury, most often as the result of a traffic accident or a fall. Wings for Life is a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with the single mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Since 2004, Wings for Life has funded life-changing research projects and clinical trials around the globe. While a cure is still to be found, steady progress has been made. Wings for Life USA was recognized as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit foundation in 2017 to fund scientific research and clinical trials in the United States.

